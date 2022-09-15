Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment

Gallery

An Indian restaurant in Norwich has spiced things up this September with a huge refurbishment.

Namaste Village in Queens Road is rated the top restaurant in the city on Tripadvisor and since it opened in 2016 has gained a legion of fans for its traditional vegan and vegetarian menu.

The directors are Ketan Vaghasiya and brothers Dalsukh Jetani and Vijay Jetani.

The trio also opened sister premises Namaste India in 2011, which relocated from Opie Street to Stracey Road this year.

Mr Vaghasiya, 34, moved from India to Norwich in 2006 and he met the brothers while he was studying pharmacy at the University of East Anglia.

Namaste Village has undergone a major refurbishment over the last four weeks and it closed completely for five days, reopening with a new look on September 10.

Wood was the main material used, with fresh furniture and panelling, engraved columns below the balcony and a four-metre long, hand-carved bar.

There are also real and artificial trees in the middle and lanterns hanging from the dome in the centre.

Mr Vaghasiya said: "We wanted it to have the feel of an Indian village so it resonated with our name.

"We had an architect and all the wood came from India in a 40ft container.

"Before we had done the decorating ourselves and there was about 10 different colours on the wall - we never had any complaints but we always had a vision.

"Our food has always been traditional, but in terms of the decoration we wanted it to have more of a connection to India."

It has been a bumper year for the Namaste brand, with the opening of a restaurant in Islington in London in May and Cambridge in July.

Mr Vaghasiya added: "The response has been fantastic, particularly in Cambridge as what took us six years here has taken three months.

"It is a tourist city and a lot of people already know us there."

To celebrate the refurbishment, Namaste Village is offering a special three-course meal for £14.95 this Sunday, September 18, from 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 10pm.