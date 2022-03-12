Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Indian restaurant to celebrate reopening with £10 all-you-can-eat menu

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:30 AM March 12, 2022
Shreya Dubey, Hotel Manaher, and Mr Vijay Jetani, owner, at Revado Hotel on Stracey Road in Norwich.

One of the city's most popular Indian restaurants is set to reopen after it closed in 2020. 

The new incarnation of Namaste India is replacing Revado's Kitchen after its first location in Opie Street closed during the coronavirus pandemic. 

It is set to open at the Revado Hotel, in Stracey Road, on Saturday March 19.

The opening coincides with Namaste's 10th year in the city and customers at the restaurant over the weekend will be offered all they can eat for £10.

Namaste India in Opie Street. Picture: Denise Bradley

There will also be Bollywood dancing classes, Henna body painting and live music.

Vijay Jetani, who runs the restaurant alongside his wife Urmila, said: "We always struggled at the old location as it was such a small venue with not enough seating, so it was a difficult operation.

"When Covid rules hit it made it unsuitable, for example we only had one unisex toilet."

Mr Jetani, who has lived in the city for 12 years after studying business management at the University of East Anglia, said there was always "queues of customers" and felt they "needed to offer something better".

The couple also run Namaste Village in Queens Road and the food at the new venue will follow a similar theme.

Mr Jetani added: "The food will have the same ethos as the previous Namaste India, traditional, authentic vegan and vegetarian Indian food.

Vijay Jetani of Namaste India, with a vegetarian, vegan and gluten free curry and samosas at the Veg

"We were the first place in Norwich to offer authentic Indian food, which is actually served as it is in India, so we're really excited to celebrate 10 years in the community.

"On our opening weekend we are going to have a party with lots of entertainment and offer unlimited starters, mains and desserts."

It comes after the Namaste Village restaurant held a Veganuary street food festival with more than 1,000 people in attendance. 

Anyone wishing to attend the opening should book online via the Namaste website.

