Bottomless Mamma Mia-themed brunch with cocktails coming to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:53 AM June 13, 2022
A Mamma Mia-themed brunch with bottomless cocktails is coming to Norwich. 

A Mamma Mia-themed brunch with bottomless cocktails is coming to Norwich.

Dance, jive and have the time of your life as a Mamma Mia-themed brunch with bottomless cocktails is coming to Norwich. 

The special event will take place on Saturday, July 2, from 3.30pm until 5pm at The Rabbit Hole Bar in Upper King Street.

Guests can enjoy unlimited cocktails, including Pornstar and Espresso Martinis, alongside beer, prosecco, and house wines.

The food will be a grazing platter between two created by Norwich independent business Odelish. 

This will all be set to a Mamma Mia soundtrack for you to sing-along too and there will be Greek décor.

The Rabbit Hole bar in Norwich.

The Rabbit Hole bar in Norwich. - Credit: Archant 2022

Tickets cost £35pp and bottomless brunch runs every Saturday at The Rabbit Hole.

The Rabbit Hole opened earlier this year and also has a members' club on the second floor.

Mamma Mia is a hit West End and Broadway musical using Abba's back catalogue of hits and it has also been turned into two films. 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

