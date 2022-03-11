Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Subscriber Exclusive

Exclusive city bar serving 'theatrical' cocktails and bottomless brunch

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:17 PM March 11, 2022
Jeni Bloom, owner, and Lauren Reece, general manager, at Down The Rabbit Hole on Upper King Street

Jeni Bloom, owner, and Lauren Reece, general manager, at The Rabbit Hole Bar and Members Club in Norwich. - Credit: Archant 2022

A mysterious bar has opened in the heart of the city's night scene - but only a select few will make it on to its exclusive second floor.

Rabbit Hole Bar and Members Club is a new concept that has been brought to the city by owner Jeni Bloom, with the aim of creating a space for “like-minded thinkers”.

The building consists of three floors that have been transformed to create a “luxurious” setting. 

To read the full article, download the Evening News+ app by clicking here.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Fuel prices displayed at an Esso petrol station near Kettering in Northamptonshire. Average UK petro

Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged in connection with indecent exposure on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Man charged with indecent exposure after incident in Prince of Wales Road

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police speaking to witnesses who saw a man killing two pigeons in Norwich. 

Man who 'ripped heads off pigeons' escapes being sent to prison

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Kane Platten was jailed at Norwich Crown Court after he admitted sexual activity with a child.

Jail for man who admitted he had sex with teen girl

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon