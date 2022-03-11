Subscriber Exclusive
Exclusive city bar serving 'theatrical' cocktails and bottomless brunch
Published: 12:17 PM March 11, 2022
- Credit: Archant 2022
A mysterious bar has opened in the heart of the city's night scene - but only a select few will make it on to its exclusive second floor.
Rabbit Hole Bar and Members Club is a new concept that has been brought to the city by owner Jeni Bloom, with the aim of creating a space for “like-minded thinkers”.
The building consists of three floors that have been transformed to create a “luxurious” setting.