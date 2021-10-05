Loaded roasties and hot toddies: Junkyard Market reveals Christmas plans

Published: 4:52 PM October 5, 2021

A Christmas edition of Junkyard Market is planned for December this year - Credit: Archant/James Randle

A street food market in Norwich has revealed its Christmas plans for this year.

Junkyard Market, which is based in the St Mary's Works car park, is set to undergo a transformation with a new layout, the introduction of unique art pieces and heating to cover every table.

The organisers hope to build on the success of last Christmas which was a hit with locals despite Covid restrictions.

Michael Femi-Ola, of AfterDark Promotions, said people can expect some of their Christmas favorites including loaded roast potatoes and mulled wine.

"It was touch and go last year because of lockdown but this year we've already started getting everything ready and have a full Junkyard Market Christmas edition planned," he said.

"We hope to have lots of Christmas traders this year with vendors serving Yorkshire pudding wraps, loaded roast potatoes and our resident traders will also be serving festive items.

"Hot toddies and mulled wine will be available as well as special Christmas desserts.

Three-year-old Aurora Jackson tackles a massive burger at the Junkyard Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

"There is lots of uncertainty this year surrounding restrictions and whether Christmas parties can be held indoors and we've already had lots of people reach out for Christmas parties.

"We offer a socially-distanced, outdoor venue making it a great Covid-secure option."

Junkyard Market had been requiring deposits for table bookings but it hopes to return to the original free model to ensure the event is inclusive and accessible for people.

As well as its Christmas plans, the market will be joining up with PrimEvil for a special Halloween-themed event this October.

Ali Bulut, front, and Ersin Corskun, creating Pida, traditional Turkish flatbread on their stall Piddaji at the Junkyard Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

In May the market was given permission for 12-months to remain at the St Mary's Works site, despite complaints from local residents.

Mr Femi-Ola added: "It's been a huge success this past year still.

"We're really thankful for everyone who has supported us during the pandemic and as we come out of it.

"We are still busy with people enjoying themselves and we are really grateful to still be here."

Junkyard Market will be joined in the city this year by Mysabar which is reopening in mid-October beneath the twinkling lights of Norwich Castle.