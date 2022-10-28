Fish and chip shop takes to the road with launch of new food truck

Jason's Fish and Chip shop in Rackheath has launched its new street food truck - Credit: Jason Fish

A popular chippy has taken to the road with the launch of a new street food truck.

Jason's will now be serving up its crispy homemade battered fish and chips from its new mobile base as well as the shop in Rackheath.

The decision to expand the Salhouse Road business was made by owner Jason Fish, who has been running it for nearly nine years

The 45-year-old said they - like many others - have been hit by the cost-of-living crisis and he hopes the new food truck will help to balance the books.

Jason Fish, who owns and runs Jason's Fish and Chips - Credit: Archant

"It's been a hard time for most businesses over the last few years and we are no exception," he said.

"We are family run so that has helped to keep it all going but it also means we are constantly working to survive.

"We wanted to expand and I’ve always fancied a food truck of my own. We saw it and fell in love - she has been lovingly done up with our main fish and chip shop in Rackheath in mind.

"Style-wise, we wanted to give it a traditional chippy feel."

They are hoping to take the new food truck - which is available for hire and can cater for up to 500 people - to events across Norfolk.

Mr Fish said they are especially looking forward to their first summer season next year.

"It's a lot more work, but as we are family run I do get lots of support and we have a loyal following of customers," he said.

Jason's Fish and Chip shop in Rackheath has launched its new street food truck - Credit: Jason Fish

"I'm super excited to see it on the road and deliver quality fish and chips using local ingredients and homemade sauces.

"We are now taking bookings from now until next year."

The van was officially launched last week after nearly four months of work.

The fish and chips from Jason's in Rackheath. - Credit: Jason's Fish and Chips

Looking to the future, Mr Fish said he is feeling hopeful.

He also thanked his loyal customers for their continued support.

He added: "We had a taster session on Sunday and invited the Fry Up Inspector and Love Norwich Food blogger to give us some feedback and it was all positive so thank you to them - it means a lot.

"Cooking is in my blood. I can’t wait to get going on our latest venture."