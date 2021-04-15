Two Norwich fish and chip shops named among top 50 in the country

Published: 10:57 AM April 15, 2021

Jason Fish, who owns and runs Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. Picture by SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Two Norwich fish and chip shops have been named among the top 50 in the country.

The Fry Awards 2021, run by Fry Magazine, selected its top 50 shops and 10 mobile businesses after unannounced mystery diner visits, judging businesses on their food, customer service, social media presence and Covid practices.

Despite the challenges of coronavirus, judges said overall marks were the highest in the awards' history.

Locally, Chish and Fips on Angel Road in Norwich and Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath were listed among the top 50.

Fish and Chips ready to go. PHOTO; Matthew Usher - Credit: Matthew Usher

Jason Fish, of Jason's, said it felt like "quite the achievement".

“The competition is independently audited by a mystery shopper," he said.

"You do not know they are coming in and it is done by a person in secret who judges you on all aspects of the business - the service, the quality of the fish and chips and loads of other stuff.

“We scored 100pc out of 100pc which meant we were among the top of the top 50. We were very pleased and you could say we ‘battered the competition’.”

Chish and Fips, Angel Road, Norwich Photo: Indy Singh - Credit: Archant

He said it meant a lot to make the top 50, particularly as it had been a difficult time for hospitality businesses.

“People seem to be very conscious about where they are spending their money since Covid and seem to be keen to support small independent businesses," he said.

“The judges also assess your work on things like sustainability as well as check what your involvement is with the community. It is about the whole package, although ultimately the standard of the fish and chips is the most important thing."

Further afield, My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston also made the top 50, while Tropics Two, in Dersingham, was listed among the 10 best mobile fish and chips businesses.

Kurtis Green, of Tropics Two, a family-run business, said the secret to their success was the quality of the product, reasonable price and service.

While the van usually visits festivals, fetes and events, he said during the pandemic they had focused more on villages around the Dersingham area.