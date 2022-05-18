Owners of taco and gourmet burger trailers open restaurant in Norwich

It has been all steam ahead since Harry's Soul Train launched in a street food trailer in 2020 as it now has its own Norwich restaurant.

The business was started by couple Donna Newby and Marc Ward, from Tuckswood, and is named after son Harry who works alongside them.

Harry's Soul Station in Adelaide Street, Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Fast forward to May 2022 and they now have two mobile units, including a residency at The Whalebone in Norwich, and have just opened Harry's Soul Station restaurant inside the former Fat Percy pub in Adelaide Street.

The building is owned by father and son duo Colin and Will Keatley, who are also behind the Fat Cat around the corner.

Customers enjoying their breakfast at Harry's Soul Station. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

To begin with they are offering breakfasts, coffees, brownies and deli items for lunch, such as paninis and wraps.

In the next few weeks, the evening menu will launch at the restaurant and will combine the menus offered in the two trailers.

Marc Ward cooking pancakes at Harry's Soul Station. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

One of them does tacos and chicken wings and the other offers gourmet burgers and grills.

Miss Newby said: "We will do small plates from the taco menu and big American plates from the grill menu and can expand it as we have a big kitchen.

Inside the new Harry's Soul Station restaurant. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

"The Fat Percy was previously being used for event hire and we didn't have to do too much as the colours were lovely.

"We have just made it more like home with local art on the wall, fairy lights, and sofas."

American stacked pancakes from Harry's Soul Station. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

When they launch in the evenings, customers will be able to take food from The Fat Percy to eat at The Fat Cat too.

On offer currently are a range of soft drinks, bottled Fat Cat Brewery beers, prosecco, and wine and they are currently developing a cocktail menu.

Marc Ward with pancakes inside Harry's Soul Station. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Miss Newby added: "If you had told me when we started that this is where we would be two years later I would have laughed.

"There has been a lot of hard work, but I wouldn't change it for the world."

Flavoured sausage rolls from Harry's Soul Station. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Harry's Soul Station is currently open Wednesday to Friday 8am to 4pm, Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sunday 9am to 2pm.

It will soon be open 5pm to 10pm Wednesday to Saturday too.