Owners of taco and gourmet burger trailers open restaurant in Norwich
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant
It has been all steam ahead since Harry's Soul Train launched in a street food trailer in 2020 as it now has its own Norwich restaurant.
The business was started by couple Donna Newby and Marc Ward, from Tuckswood, and is named after son Harry who works alongside them.
Fast forward to May 2022 and they now have two mobile units, including a residency at The Whalebone in Norwich, and have just opened Harry's Soul Station restaurant inside the former Fat Percy pub in Adelaide Street.
The building is owned by father and son duo Colin and Will Keatley, who are also behind the Fat Cat around the corner.
To begin with they are offering breakfasts, coffees, brownies and deli items for lunch, such as paninis and wraps.
In the next few weeks, the evening menu will launch at the restaurant and will combine the menus offered in the two trailers.
One of them does tacos and chicken wings and the other offers gourmet burgers and grills.
Miss Newby said: "We will do small plates from the taco menu and big American plates from the grill menu and can expand it as we have a big kitchen.
"The Fat Percy was previously being used for event hire and we didn't have to do too much as the colours were lovely.
Most Read
- 1 School sacks suspended teacher after investigation and petition
- 2 Roads chaos continues with more work lined up at busy junction
- 3 When will work start on new Aldi store?
- 4 Meet the mystery city woman behind the Queen's post box topper
- 5 'Fast & Furious' modified cars reported speeding down industrial road
- 6 Former city sex shop up for sale
- 7 'They want to suck your blood': Bed bugs invade city homes
- 8 WATCH: Inside ex-Aviva office being bought for millions by councils
- 9 House price boom pushing city buyers out of the market
- 10 Teenager suffers serious injuries in city crash
"We have just made it more like home with local art on the wall, fairy lights, and sofas."
When they launch in the evenings, customers will be able to take food from The Fat Percy to eat at The Fat Cat too.
On offer currently are a range of soft drinks, bottled Fat Cat Brewery beers, prosecco, and wine and they are currently developing a cocktail menu.
Miss Newby added: "If you had told me when we started that this is where we would be two years later I would have laughed.
"There has been a lot of hard work, but I wouldn't change it for the world."
Harry's Soul Station is currently open Wednesday to Friday 8am to 4pm, Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sunday 9am to 2pm.
It will soon be open 5pm to 10pm Wednesday to Saturday too.