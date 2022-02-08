'A crazy 20 months' - Owners of street food van taking on Norwich pub

Harry's Soul Train owners Marc Ward and Donna Newby (left) are opening Harry's Soul Station at The Fat Percy in Norwich, which is owned by Will Keatley (pictured) and dad Colin. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Harry's Soul Train began less than two years ago as a street food trailer touring Norfolk and it is all steam ahead in 2022 as it moves into a Norwich pub.

Couple Donna Newby and Marc Ward and son Harry, from Tuckswood, are opening Harry's Soul Station at The Fat Percy pub site in Adelaide Street.

The building is owned by father and son duo Colin and Will Keatley, who are also behind the Fat Cat, Fat Cat Brewery Tap, and Fat Cat and Canary in Norwich.

Miss Newby and Mr Ward launched the business in June 2020, taking on a residency at The Whalebone in Magdalen Road in November 2020.

And then another residency at The Fat Cat – located just a stone's throw from The Fat Percy – in October 2021.

They are now aiming to open Harry's Soul Station in April and moving into a kitchen means they can expand the menu.

While they will still offer their popular tacos, chicken wings, and gourmet burgers, there will also be dishes such as rice bowls, ribs, and steaks – along with a cocktail bar too.

This will all be available from 5pm, but from 8am to 4pm it will be a café bistro with breakfasts, sandwiches, paninis and coffees.

Miss Newby said: "It has been a crazy 20 months and this next step is scary but it shows the hard work has paid off.

"We want to have a gallery space for local artists and plants from Leslie Terrance too."

There will also be a deli inside Harry's Soul Station selling local cheeses, meats, jams and more. The team is currently looking for local suppliers for the deli.

While the team will leave The Fat Cat when the new premises opens, customers will still be able to pick up a takeaway to bring back there.

The Whalebone residency will continue.

Food is served there every Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday from 5pm to 9pm.

Miss Newby added: "We have worked in the hospitality industry all our lives and wish we would have done this sooner, though we wouldn't have had all this experience."

See current menus at harryssoultrain.com.