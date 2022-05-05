Renowned food critic praises city market stall

Grace Dent and Ainsley Harriott visited Coral Bay in Norwich Market during filming for a Channel 4 programme. - Credit: Archant/Sarah Robinson

A renowned food critic has praised a market stall while filming for a new Channel 4 series in Norwich.

Coral Bay, which offers up authentic Caribbean delicacies in Norwich Market, was among the businesses visited by TV star Ainsley Harriott and food critic Grace Dent during their visit to the city.

It was for their new show, The Best of British by the Sea, which takes the pair across the UK to explore the seaside dishes and holiday destinations on offer.

Food critic Grace Dent (left) with the co-owner of Coral Bay, Sarah Robinson (right). - Credit: Sarah Robinson

When they arrived at Coral Bay, the famous foodies tucked into some curried goat.

Co-owner of the stall Sarah Robinson said it was an "amazing experience".

"It was completely out of the blue," she said. "The producer messaged me and she said 'we have gone past the stall and we would like to feature you in our programme'.

Ainsley Harriott tried the curried goat at Coral Bay in Norwich Market. Here is is pictured with co-owners Sarah and Conroy Robinson. - Credit: Sarah Robinson

"Meeting Ainsley made my day. He is just the loveliest man. I even heard Grace say that it was the best-curried goat she had ever eaten. "

One of the five 60-minute episodes was shot in Norwich and Great Yarmouth in February.

The Norwich portion of the episode also included a visit to Cocina Mia.