Ainsley Harriott spends birthday filming TV series in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:43 PM February 28, 2022
Ainsley Harriott, celebrity chef and TV presenter

Ainsley Harriott, celebrity chef and TV presenter - Credit: Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief

A celebrity chef has spent his birthday in Norwich filming for a television series alongside a renowned restaurant critic. 

Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent enjoyed the city's food scene on Monday, February 28, as part of filming for a new series.

The chef, who celebrated his 65th birthday in the city, posted a photo on Instagram of his breakfast at the Assembly House in Theatre Street. 

The former Ready Steady Cook presenter went for an order of pancakes with bacon, a fried egg and maple syrup.

The caption read: "Tasty birthday breakfast in Norwich before a day of filming."

The pair were later spotted at Cocina Mia, a Chilean street food stall on Norwich Market.

The owner of the stall, Ana Bridgman, posted a photo of her with the duo on Twitter.

The tweet read: "Look who dropped by for a cheeky empanada. Watch this space, might have a spot on the box."

This is not the first time Harriott has visited Norwich Market.

In 2011 he filmed with the The Mushy Pea Stall for Great British Food Revival.

