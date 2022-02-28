Ainsley Harriott spends birthday filming TV series in Norwich
- Credit: Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief
A celebrity chef has spent his birthday in Norwich filming for a television series alongside a renowned restaurant critic.
Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent enjoyed the city's food scene on Monday, February 28, as part of filming for a new series.
The chef, who celebrated his 65th birthday in the city, posted a photo on Instagram of his breakfast at the Assembly House in Theatre Street.
The former Ready Steady Cook presenter went for an order of pancakes with bacon, a fried egg and maple syrup.
The caption read: "Tasty birthday breakfast in Norwich before a day of filming."
The pair were later spotted at Cocina Mia, a Chilean street food stall on Norwich Market.
The owner of the stall, Ana Bridgman, posted a photo of her with the duo on Twitter.
The tweet read: "Look who dropped by for a cheeky empanada. Watch this space, might have a spot on the box."
This is not the first time Harriott has visited Norwich Market.
In 2011 he filmed with the The Mushy Pea Stall for Great British Food Revival.