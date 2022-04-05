Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich plant shop launches afternoon tea

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:35 AM April 5, 2022
Leslie Terrance plant shop in Norwich has launched afternoon tea. It is owned by Kerri Notman.

Get your best buds together as a Norwich plant shop has launched afternoon tea.

Leslie Terrance in Magdalen Road is now offering afternoon tea anytime after a successful launch on Mother's Day.

Groups will sit in the seating area downstairs, which has vintage furniture and is set around plants. 

From this Wednesday (April 6) until the end of the school holidays you will be able to enjoy an Easter themed tea.

It includes sandwiches, scones and locally made cakes along with unlimited tea and it can be adapted for dietary requirements.

Owner Kerri Notman, 31, said: "I'd been speaking about doing it for ages and finally got round to it on Mother's Day.

"There was such a good turnout I decided to make it so you can book anytime.

"It is a relaxed area and you can spend as long as you want here."

Pre-booking is essential on the Leslie Terrance website. 

