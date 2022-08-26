Gallery
First look: Wine bar and cheese room added to new Jarrold food hall
A city department store hopes to cement its position as a foodie heaven following the expansion of its offering.
After months of development Jarrold has doubled the size of its deli and food hall adding new features including a second wine bar and even a dedicated cheese room.
The historic Norwich-based business will officially launch the new space on Monday, September 19 to coincide with its Foodie Fortnight event.
John Adams, managing director, said: "Six years ago we invested in our ground floor, installing a wine bar and pizza restaurant.
"This has been so successful and is often full so we wanted to increase capacity and expand our fresh food offerings.
"By moving our book department we now have one floor dedicated to all things food, which gives us more opportunity to celebrate local Norfolk produce and create an inclusive foodie hub with something for everyone."
Now taking up the entire ground floor, the food hall includes a coffee bar serving specialty coffees, a kitchenware department, two deli counters and wine bars, a refrigerated cheese room, the Exchange pizza restaurant and a large range of products from Norfolk and beyond.
"The expansion has allowed us to put more focus on local producers and allows us to work closer with artisan producers," added Mr Adams, who was appointed as managing director in 2020.
"We are also stocking products from ell-known names like Richard Bainbridge of Benedicts and Farmyard, with their frozen range."
Jarrold now has six restaurants in total housed in its historic Exchange Street building which also includes the Bay seafood bar, The Pantry and Benji's.
There are also plans to open into the evening in the Autumn.
The retail boss added: "The food hall expansion means we now have a standalone space which we can open later when the rest of the store is closed for people to come along and do some food shopping and enjoy some food and drink at the wine bar or restaurant.
"We plan to open during some evenings in the week and will be trailing this in the autumn and it will offer a different space to enjoy a meal than a normal restaurant and adds to the retail theatre of Jarrold."