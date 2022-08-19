'Foodie Fortnight' to celebrate opening of new food hall in Norwich

A fortnight of events celebrating the culinary community of Norfolk is coming to Norwich next month.

The packed programme of demonstrations, one-of-a-kind masterclasses and culinary experiences will be held at Jarrold between Monday, September 19, and Sunday, October 2.

Jarrold's Foodie Fortnight event begins September 19 - Credit: Jarrold

Award-winning chefs including Richard Bainbridge from Benedicts and the team at Farmyard are among the guests and there will also be cocktail masterclasses and a gin experience.

The event coincides with the launch of its newly renovated food hall, which has undergone development to create a cheese room and a second wine bar.

One-of-a-kind masterclasses and culinary experiences will be held at Jarrold - Credit: Jarrold

John Adams, managing director, said: “We have worked with a number of food producers; some local, some national and even some international, in the curation of Foodie Fortnight who have been so supportive through the continued development of our Food Hall.

“We hope that both the Food Hall and the events are a celebration of our love of food and the joy it provides in bringing people together as well as a great opportunity to visit our store.”