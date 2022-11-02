Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

50 people to feast for free at city fine dining restaurant this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:26 PM November 2, 2022
Farmyard, run by couple Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham, is offering 50 free meals to those in need this Christmas.

Farmyard, run by couple Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham, is offering 50 free meals to those in need this Christmas. It was the idea of their daughter Cilla. - Credit: Simon Finlay/Supplied

A Norwich fine dining restaurant is supporting local people in need by offering 50 people the chance to dine-in for free.

Farmyard in St Benedicts Street is normally shut on Sundays, but owners Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones are making an exception at lunchtime on December 4.

They are working with Norwich City Council and Norwich Food Banks to find some families to invite.

50 people will feast for free at Farmyard in Norwich. 

50 people will feast for free at Farmyard in Norwich. - Credit: Charn Gerber

It was the idea of their daughter Cilla, aged nine, who wanted to help feed local people. 

The couple said: "As parents, we think if we can show Cilla that her idea is valuable and that it’s all worth the effort, she might grow up to keep on ‘passing it on’ in other ways."

CH Wine Merchants will also be providing complimentary beer and wine and local producers Swannington Farm to Fork, Dozen Bakery, Barsby Produce, The Cheese Truckle, Intwood Farm and Fen Farm Dairy are helping provide free food.

A dessert from fine dining restaurant Farmyard. 

A dessert from fine dining restaurant Farmyard. - Credit: Charn Gerber

The Farmyard team will also be working for free and some of the proceeds of its Farmyard Frozen Christmas box, available to pre-order now, will go towards the event. 

Christmas
Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

North Walsham Road in Sprowston

Norwich Live News

Busy road near city closed after serious crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Park and Ride is temporarily closed due to an illegal encampment.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Park and ride on outskirts of city closed due to 'illegal encampment'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police in All Saints Green, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Body found at property in city centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A busy night on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

City clubland sees 12 arrests on Halloween weekend

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon