50 people to feast for free at city fine dining restaurant this Christmas

Farmyard, run by couple Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham, is offering 50 free meals to those in need this Christmas. It was the idea of their daughter Cilla. - Credit: Simon Finlay/Supplied

A Norwich fine dining restaurant is supporting local people in need by offering 50 people the chance to dine-in for free.

Farmyard in St Benedicts Street is normally shut on Sundays, but owners Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones are making an exception at lunchtime on December 4.

They are working with Norwich City Council and Norwich Food Banks to find some families to invite.

50 people will feast for free at Farmyard in Norwich. - Credit: Charn Gerber

It was the idea of their daughter Cilla, aged nine, who wanted to help feed local people.

The couple said: "As parents, we think if we can show Cilla that her idea is valuable and that it’s all worth the effort, she might grow up to keep on ‘passing it on’ in other ways."

CH Wine Merchants will also be providing complimentary beer and wine and local producers Swannington Farm to Fork, Dozen Bakery, Barsby Produce, The Cheese Truckle, Intwood Farm and Fen Farm Dairy are helping provide free food.

A dessert from fine dining restaurant Farmyard. - Credit: Charn Gerber

The Farmyard team will also be working for free and some of the proceeds of its Farmyard Frozen Christmas box, available to pre-order now, will go towards the event.