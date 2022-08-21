Enchanted Forest Afternoon Tea coming to Norwich venue and it looks magical

Head of pastry Mark Mitson with the Enchanted Forest Afternoon Tea at The Assembly House. - Credit: Steve Adams

If you go down to The Assembly House this September you are sure of a magical surprise with the launch of its Enchanted Forest Afternoon Tea.

The Norwich hotel and restaurant is running it from September 7 until October 20 and it will follow the summer success of its Wizard of Oz-themed offering.

The Enchanted Forest Afternoon Tea from The Assembly House. - Credit: Steve Adams

The new tea will be filled with woodland friends and autumnal flavours, with finger sandwiches, savoury treats, fruit and cheese scones and cakes designed by head of pastry Mark Mitson.

This will include a Spike the Hedgehog sticky toffee pudding cupcake with butterscotch icing and a salted caramel and apple toadstool macaron.

Salted caramel and apple toadstool macarons. - Credit: Steve Adams

It can be adapted to be vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free or gluten-free.

Richard Hughes, chef director at The Assembly House, said: "We love to bring a touch of magic to something that is such a British tradition.”

You can also get a "cakeaway" version of the afternoon tea. - Credit: Steve Adams

The tea costs £27.95pp for adults and £16.95pp for a smaller under 12s version, with the option to takeaway too, and you can book on the Assembly House website or call 01603 626402.