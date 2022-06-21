Norwich venue running Wizard of Oz-themed afternoon tea this summer

The Assembly House in Norwich has launched a Wizard of Oz-themed afternoon tea. - Credit: Steve Adams

Follow the yellow brick road to The Assembly House in Norwich as the venue is running a Wizard of Oz-themed afternoon tea.

The tea will be on offer from July 1 until September 6, from 12 noon, and has been designed by head of pastry Mark Mitson.

It will include tempting treats such as the Somewhere Over the Rainbow gateau and the Ruby Slippers raspberry and rose shortbread sandwich biscuit alongside finger sandwiches, savouries, scones, and unlimited tea and coffee.

Follow the yellow brick road to the Assembly House in Norwich. - Credit: Assembly House

Richard Hughes, chef director, said: “Everyone needs a little bit of magic and where better to find it than somewhere under the rainbow.

"Our new tea showcases the skill of the pastry team."

It can be adapted for vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free diets with prior notice and there is a smaller Munchkin's tea for under-12s.

The Wizard of Oz afternoon tea will feature a range of sweet and savoury treats. - Credit: Steve Adams

A Cakeaway takeaway is also available on Fridays to Sundays.

The tea costs £27.95 for adults and £16.95 for children and you can book online, with themed cocktails and freakshakes for an additional charge.