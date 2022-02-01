News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich pub reopens with new head chef and small plates menu

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:34 PM February 1, 2022
Karnataka mussels from the new menu at The Earlham in Norwich.

Karnataka mussels from the new menu at The Earlham in Norwich. - Credit: Josh, Fixr

A pub in Norwich has reopened with a new head chef and menu, with a range of small plates on offer. 

The Earlham opened in Earlham Road in June 2021 under landlady Rose Hanison, who also runs The Black Horse. 

Inside the The Earlham pub in Norwich, which has been given a modern makeover under its new landlady. 

Inside the The Earlham pub in Norwich, which has been given a modern makeover under its new landlady. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

It offers a range of wines, spirits, beers and cocktails and until December Oishii Street Kitchen had a residency.

Now Oishii has left and opened its own premises in Distillery Square, Miss Hanison has got new head chef Oliver Kirby on board.

Ox cheek, mushroom ketchup, pickled shallots and crispy onions from The Earlham.

Ox cheek, mushroom ketchup, pickled shallots and crispy onions from The Earlham. - Credit: Josh, Fixr

He has worked in restaurants across Norfolk and The Earlham reopened last Thursday (January 27) after a few weeks of closure to perfect the dishes. 

Miss Hanison said: "It is all sharing plates as I wanted to bring a casual dining experience to NR2."

Beef fat potatoes and cod roe from The Earlham. 

Beef fat potatoes and cod roe from The Earlham. - Credit: Josh, Fixr

Dishes include Karnataka mussels, ox cheek, mushroom ketchup, pickled shallots and crispy onions and beef fat potatoes and cod roe. 

Food is available Wednesday to Friday evenings, all day Saturday and Sunday lunchtime - book at theearlham.net

