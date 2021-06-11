'People love it' - Landlady opens second pub in Earlham Road

Video

Published: 5:51 PM June 11, 2021

The team at The Earlham pub, which has just opened in Norwich. Laura Lewis, supervisor, Dave Taylor, operations manager, Lucy Woodrow, supervisor, and Thaila Cossey, general manager. (L-R) - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The landlady of The Black Horse in Norwich has opened a second pub in Earlham Road, which has a completely different look and feel.

Rose Hanison, 36, has finally opened The Earlham, after first taking on the lease for the independently-owned pub in March 2020.

Colourful artwork adorns the walls at The Earlham. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Eye-catching artwork, interesting objects and neon lights adorn the walls and shelves inside and it also boasts a large garden.

Miss Hanison said: "As much as I would never wish on anyone to have their business closed for a long period of time, it did give me time to really plan and design this pub exactly how I wanted it and I am so proud of how it looks."

Landlady Rose Hanison has made sure The Earlham is completely different to The Black Horse, also in Earlham Road. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

On offer are a range of beers, including some not available anywhere else in the city, wines, spirits, soft drinks and cocktails, with the syrups made on-site.

The kitchen has been rented out by Norwich-based Oishii Street Kitchen, a collaboration between Moco Kitchen and Hen House Kitchen, serving Asian-inspired burgers, popcorn chicken and wings, rice boxes and a range of sides.

Rose Hanison, who is also the landlady of The Black Horse in Earlham Road, is taking on Mr Pickwick's a few doors down and changing the name back to The Earlham Picture: Rose Hanison - Credit: Archant

Inclusivity was also an important factor in the designing of the pub and it has gender neutral toilets.

Miss Hanison, who is supported by operations manager Dave Taylor at both venues, has also made sure her two pubs are not competing with each other.

Dave Taylor, operations manager of The Earlham and The Black Horse. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

She said: "The pubs had to have starkly different offerings, The Black Horse is an established gastropub and really popular for food and for families, so I wanted to take this down a more modern route.

"The reaction so far has been really positive and people love it."

Inside the The Earlham pub in Norwich, which has been given a modern makeover under its new landlady. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Miss Hanison has also restored the pubs former name as it was called The Earlham Arms from 2011 to 2019 before becoming Mr Pickwick's.

Its other names since its launch in 1974 were The Schoolhouse, The Fountain, Hoofers and The Pickwick.

The Earlham pub in Earlham Road, Norwich. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The Earlham is open Wednesday to Friday 3pm to 11pm, Saturday 12pm to 11pm and Sunday 12pm to 8pm.

Oishii Street Kitchen serves on Thursday and Friday from 5pm to 9pm, Saturday 12pm to 9pm and Sunday 12pm to 5pm.