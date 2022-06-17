Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Doughnut van moves to Norwich pub bringing the 'coast to the city'

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:48 PM June 17, 2022
Destiny's Donuts owners Holly Sharman and Gareth Dunthorne with daughter Destiny and The Pig and Whistle manager Lucie May.

A doughnut van parked outside a city centre pub is sprinkling joy with a range of sweet treats on offer.

Destiny's Donuts launched last summer at the Gibraltar Gardens pub in Heigham Street, but owners Gareth Dunthorne and Holly Sharman wanted to move to the city centre to get higher footfall.

The couple, who live in Heartsease and named the business after their daughter, have now managed to secure a pitch at the front of The Pig and Whistle pub in All Saints Green.

Enjoy doughnuts from Destiny's Doughnuts while enjoying a pint from The Pig and Whistle in Norwich. 

The pub was taken on by new landlady and landlord Kate Burnell and Brad Taylor earlier this year. 

On offer is hot sugared doughnuts, either plain or served with cream and sauces, candyfloss, popcorn, rock dummies, rock, and chocolate bars alongside a range of drinks.

Mr Dunthorne said: "When you went to the coast as a child your parents would treat you to a doughnut or candyfloss and now people can get these things around the corner.

You can also get the Doughnut Surprise with cream and sauces from Destiny's Doughnuts. 

"We are bringing the coast to the city." 

Destiny's Donuts is open from 11am to 6pm Tuesday to Saturday. 

