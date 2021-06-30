News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Video

New doughnut van launches outside Norwich pub

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:30 AM June 30, 2021   
Gareth Dunthorne, head chef at Destiny's Donuts and Sweet Treats, with his daughter Destiny. 

Destiny's Donuts and Sweet Treats has launched outside the Gilbratar Gardens pub in Norwich, pictured is head chef Gareth Dunthorne with his daughter Destiny. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Those with a sweet tooth are in luck as a new doughnut van has opened outside a Norwich pub.

It is not just drinks and tasty pub food that customers can spend their dough on at Gibraltar Gardens in Heigham Street, as Destiny's Donuts and Sweet Treats has launched outside.

It pitched up on June 7 and has been sprinkling joy every Monday to Saturday ever since. 

Holly Sharman and Gareth Dunthorne with their daughter Destiny at their new food van Destiny’s Donuts and Sweet Treats.

Holly Sharman and Gareth Dunthorne with their daughter Destiny at their new food van Destiny’s Donuts and Sweet Treats. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Couple Holly Sharman, 23, and Gareth Dunthorne, 42, from Norwich, are behind the new business and it is named after their daughter Destiny who is 10 months old.

Miss Sharman said: "My partner wanted to go self-employed and we thought it was something not around in Norwich as there are burger bars everywhere but not a doughnut stall.

Gareth Dunthorne and Holly Sharman with their daughter Destiny at their new food van Destiny’s Donuts and Sweet Treats.

Gareth Dunthorne and Holly Sharman with their daughter Destiny at their new food van Destiny’s Donuts and Sweet Treats. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"We bought an old van and did it all up inside and Gareth works in the van and I do all the books and behind-the-scenes stuff and look after Destiny." 

Miss Sharman had previously worked in hospital catering and while Mr Dunthorne was working as a roofer prior to launching the business, he has experience working in food vans. 

Most Read

  1. 1 OPINION: Anti-social youths in Norwich needed somewhere to go
  2. 2 Former Norwich City footballer sells hair salon
  3. 3 'Totally unacceptable' bid to weld bridge shut could be rejected
  1. 4 City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing
  2. 5 Two months of roadworks planned for busy Norwich road
  3. 6 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?
  4. 7 Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'
  5. 8 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
  6. 9 See inside ultra cool Factory penthouse for sale for £550,000
  7. 10 Meet Merlin, the owner of Norwich's only 'Tank Taxi'

The doughnuts are fried in the van and cost 75p each or £2.50 for four.

Also on offer is a doughnut surprise, which comes with whipped cream and a choice of sauces, including chocolate, strawberry and salted caramel.

Other treats available are candyfloss, popcorn, sticks of rock and rock dummies, chocolate bars and a range of drinks, including hot chocolates and milkshakes. 

Customers can get whipped cream and sauces with the doughnuts.

Customers can get whipped cream and sauces with the doughnuts. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Miss Sharman added: "We went to Gibraltar Gardens for a wake and we had been struggling to find a pitch and asked them if they would like it there.

"It has been a bit slow in the week so far, but it is really good at the weekend when the kids are off school.

Destiny's Donuts and Sweet Treats is located outside the Gibraltar Gardens pub in Norwich. 

Destiny's Donuts and Sweet Treats is located outside the Gibraltar Gardens pub in Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"We want to get a burger van in the city as well as the doughnut stall so we can mix and do events with both, we would like to do festivals, parties and weddings." 

Destiny's Donuts and Sweet Treats is open 12pm until 6pm Monday to Saturday. 


Food and Drink
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Giles Pantry Norwich

Norfolk Live

Thief steals gin - but gets a shock when he opens bottles

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Norwich-based housebuilders Halsbury Homes has submitted the plans for land off Green Lane East, in

Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A lorry has overturned on the Thickthorn Roundabout near Norwich

Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Move to sell Norwich Airport Industrial Estate 'inevitable but regrettable'

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus