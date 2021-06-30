New doughnut van launches outside Norwich pub

Video

Published: 5:30 AM June 30, 2021

Destiny's Donuts and Sweet Treats has launched outside the Gilbratar Gardens pub in Norwich, pictured is head chef Gareth Dunthorne with his daughter Destiny. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Those with a sweet tooth are in luck as a new doughnut van has opened outside a Norwich pub.

It is not just drinks and tasty pub food that customers can spend their dough on at Gibraltar Gardens in Heigham Street, as Destiny's Donuts and Sweet Treats has launched outside.

It pitched up on June 7 and has been sprinkling joy every Monday to Saturday ever since.

Holly Sharman and Gareth Dunthorne with their daughter Destiny at their new food van Destiny’s Donuts and Sweet Treats. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Couple Holly Sharman, 23, and Gareth Dunthorne, 42, from Norwich, are behind the new business and it is named after their daughter Destiny who is 10 months old.

Miss Sharman said: "My partner wanted to go self-employed and we thought it was something not around in Norwich as there are burger bars everywhere but not a doughnut stall.

Gareth Dunthorne and Holly Sharman with their daughter Destiny at their new food van Destiny’s Donuts and Sweet Treats. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"We bought an old van and did it all up inside and Gareth works in the van and I do all the books and behind-the-scenes stuff and look after Destiny."

Miss Sharman had previously worked in hospital catering and while Mr Dunthorne was working as a roofer prior to launching the business, he has experience working in food vans.

The doughnuts are fried in the van and cost 75p each or £2.50 for four.

Also on offer is a doughnut surprise, which comes with whipped cream and a choice of sauces, including chocolate, strawberry and salted caramel.

Other treats available are candyfloss, popcorn, sticks of rock and rock dummies, chocolate bars and a range of drinks, including hot chocolates and milkshakes.

Customers can get whipped cream and sauces with the doughnuts. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Miss Sharman added: "We went to Gibraltar Gardens for a wake and we had been struggling to find a pitch and asked them if they would like it there.

"It has been a bit slow in the week so far, but it is really good at the weekend when the kids are off school.

Destiny's Donuts and Sweet Treats is located outside the Gibraltar Gardens pub in Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"We want to get a burger van in the city as well as the doughnut stall so we can mix and do events with both, we would like to do festivals, parties and weddings."

Destiny's Donuts and Sweet Treats is open 12pm until 6pm Monday to Saturday.



