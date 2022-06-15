Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Delia Smith to join city pub for a birthday 'Let's Beer Avin You' pint

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:24 PM June 15, 2022
Updated: 12:31 PM June 15, 2022
The Brewery Tap in Norwich has declared June 18 'Delia Day'

The Brewery Tap in Norwich has declared June 18 'Delia Day' and plans to celebrate her birthday at a special event - Credit: Archant/Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A city pub has been hard at work brewing up a day of celebrations for Delia Smith's birthday.

And it seems the lady herself can't wait to take a sip of its special 'Let's Beer Avin You' beer.

The Brewery Tap has announced Norwich City's joint majority shareholder will be visiting the pub in Lawson Road for a pint on Thursday, June 16, at 12.45pm.

The pump clip design for the Let's Beer 'Avin You limited edition 'Delia Day' brew 

The pump clip design for the Let's Beer 'Avin You limited edition 'Delia Day' brew - Credit: Brewery Tap

Landlord Mark White said: "We are delighted and proud that Delia has accepted our invitation to come down and pour a pint.

"The day is a celebration of not just Delia but also of the people of Norwich and we hope you can all join us."

The pub is holding its Delia Day this Saturday (June 18) to celebrate her 81st birthday and will be serving a limited edition beer named after her famous rallying cry.

Delia's of Norwich are also in for a treat, as a free pint is awaiting them providing it can be proved with a valid ID. 

