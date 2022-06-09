City pub to hold Delia Day with 'Let's Beer 'Avin You' pints on offer

The Brewery Tap in Norwich has declared June 18 'Delia Day' and plans to celebrate her birthday at a special event - Credit: Archant/Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The celebrations for the Queen's 70 years on the throne have now been and gone.

But for one city pub there is another well-known public figure deserving of a day of jubilations.

The Brewery Tap in Lawson Road is holding a 'Delia Day' to mark the 81st birthday of Delia Smith, Norwich City's joint majority shareholder, on Saturday, June 18.

The pump clip design for the Let's Beer 'Avin You limited edition 'Delia Day' brew - Credit: Brewery Tap

The pub will be serving a limited edition 'green beer' to mark the occasion which it has dubbed 'Let's Beer 'Avin You' in honour of her famous rallying cry.

Resident kitchen, Motherchip, will also be offering its take on a classic Delia dish, and bar staff plan to dress up as the culinary icon.

Landlord Mark White said: "Having just had the jubilee, we believe Delia, being the Queen of Norfolk, deserves the same recognition.

The Brewery Tap is holding a Delia Day in honour of Delia Smith - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

"There's St George's Day, there's St Patrick's Day, and now there's Delia Day.

"Delia will of course be invited to enjoy a pint and slice of cake with us."