City pub to hold Delia Day with 'Let's Beer 'Avin You' pints on offer
- Credit: Archant/Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
The celebrations for the Queen's 70 years on the throne have now been and gone.
But for one city pub there is another well-known public figure deserving of a day of jubilations.
The Brewery Tap in Lawson Road is holding a 'Delia Day' to mark the 81st birthday of Delia Smith, Norwich City's joint majority shareholder, on Saturday, June 18.
The pub will be serving a limited edition 'green beer' to mark the occasion which it has dubbed 'Let's Beer 'Avin You' in honour of her famous rallying cry.
Resident kitchen, Motherchip, will also be offering its take on a classic Delia dish, and bar staff plan to dress up as the culinary icon.
Landlord Mark White said: "Having just had the jubilee, we believe Delia, being the Queen of Norfolk, deserves the same recognition.
"There's St George's Day, there's St Patrick's Day, and now there's Delia Day.
"Delia will of course be invited to enjoy a pint and slice of cake with us."