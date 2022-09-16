Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'Like the Tardis' - City cake shop reopens with new look and lunch range

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:00 AM September 16, 2022
Anne Falgate, owner, and her son, Dan, manager, at the new look Cupcake & Co shop in Upper St Giles.

Anne Falgate, owner, and her son, Dan, manager, at the new look Cupcake & Co shop in Upper St Giles. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A small but perfectly formed Norwich cake shop has reopened with a new look to best utilise the space. 

Cupcake and Co at 83 Upper St Giles Street shut for two days last week while the shop was reconfigured and new oak counters were installed.

Owner Anne Falgate and her son and manager Dan are both delighted with the refresh. 

Cupcake & Co in Upper St Giles.

Cupcake & Co in Upper St Giles. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Ms Falgate said: "We have a good dialogue with our customers and this is what they wanted so we decided to go for it.

"The solid oak worktops have given us a more natural and organic look which suits us. 

"Even though there are more counters than before there is more floor space so it feels like the Tardis." 

Marshmallow and peanut butter crunch brownies at Cupcake & Co.

Marshmallow and peanut butter crunch brownies at Cupcake & Co. - Credit: Denise Bradley

This is phase one of the refurbishment, with the second to create more production space to meet demand as they also do online orders, wholesale and wedding cakes. 

Mr Falgate, manager, said: "We now have an area where you can pop in for a quick pastry or a coffee and another to discuss orders which flows better and the reaction has been fantastic from customers." 

Cupcake and Co first launched in in a gazebo by Norwich Station in 2011, moving to Norwich Market in 2014 and then to Upper St Giles Street in 2016. 

Ms Falgate first got into baking as a child with her mother and grandma.

Everything is made from scratch with a range of brownies, cupcakes and savouries on offer, including gluten-free and vegan options.

Customers can also get hot drinks and there are cards and flowers on sale too. 

The refurbishment has allowed Cupcake and Co to expand its lunch range with more sandwiches and savouries. 

Feta, pesto and tomoato pastries, with halloumi, roasted pepper and hoummus brioche rolls at Cupcake

Feta, pesto and tomato pastries with halloumi, roasted pepper and hummus brioche rolls at Cupcake & Co. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"These are uncertain times and we have got to listen to what our customers want," she said. 

And since opening in the street six years ago, Mrs Falgate has seen it change massively. 

Banoffee cupcakes at Cupcake & Co.

Banoffee cupcakes at Cupcake & Co. - Credit: Denise Bradley

She added: "It was very quiet when I moved in but now with places like Bread Source, Upper St Giles is a food destination."

Cupcake and Co is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 8.30am to 3pm. 

