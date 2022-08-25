Artisan bakery to take over city café

An artisan bakery in Norwich will soon be adding an extra string to its bow as it takes on another café in the city.

Norwich Cathedral has appointed Bread Source as the new operator of the Rectory Café from October.

Hannah Winter, from the popular city bakery, said they are "very grateful" for the opportunity to serve their customers in a "unique and wonderful" setting.

This new chapter in the Cathedral’s Refectory Café comes as a partnership with Jarrold, which has run the café since 2019, comes to a close at the end of September.

The staff will also become Bread Source employees.

Tim Shattock, commercial director at Jarrold, said: “During our time operating at The Refectory, we have enjoyed a close working relationship with the Cathedral team and are very proud to have supported and celebrated many of the fantastic attractions that this iconic Norfolk landmark has hosted.

Bread Source has been appointed as the new operator of Norwich Cathedral's Rectory Café - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bread Source

"Having developed a key working relationship with the Cathedral during our tenure, I am confident that we will continue to support one another with future opportunities and projects as and when they arise.”

Bread Source, which owns a number of shops and cafes in the city and Aylsham, will be serving up its famous artisan bread and cinnamon buns along with a range of other pastries, sandwiches and light lunches, coffee and specialist teas.

The Revd Canon Andy Bryant from Norwich Cathedral, added: “We are delighted to announce Bread Source will be our new Refectory Café partner.

“Bread Source is well known throughout the city and county for the team’s delicious pastries and its passion for creating and serving quality, locally-sourced food and drink, and we are excited to welcome them to the Refectory Café.

“Situated next to the Cathedral’s Cloister on the site of the original monks’ dining room, the Refectory Café is a unique and much-loved venue, and we are really looking forward building on its success and exploring new opportunities for the future with Bread Source."

The opening hours will initially be from 9am until 4pm, seven days a week, with plans to extend these in the near future.