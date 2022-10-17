Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Cake fair returning by popular demand with sweet treats galore and crafts

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:18 PM October 17, 2022
A cake fair is returning to Norfolk by popular demand, pictured is the previous event at The Forum in Norwich. 

A cake fair is returning to Norfolk by popular demand, pictured is the previous event at The Forum in Norwich. - Credit: Dream Drop

From cookies to crochet, a cake and craft fair is coming to a venue near Norwich with lots of local businesses involved. 

It will take place at Hinks Meadow hall in Taverham on Sunday, October 30 from 10am until 1pm.

There is free entry and it follows the success of the Everything Cake and Bake Fair held at The Forum in the city centre in August this year.

The organiser is Brett Hood who lives in Taverham and is currently creating a new app called Dream Drop, which will be an online ordering system for local bakers. 

Baking Addict is one of the traders that will be at the cake and craft fair. 

Baking Addict is one of the traders that will be at the cake and craft fair. - Credit: Baking Addict

There will be 14 traders at the upcoming event, including Baking Addict, Chrissie Crochets It and The Cake Maid.

Hot drinks will also be available to buy for £1 to accompany your sweet treat.

Mr Hood said: "This is a great chance to support the community by buying local." 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Big Boom firework display in Norwich 2017Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017

Bonfire Night

Big Boom fireworks display in Norwich city centre CANCELLED for 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were called to Norwich bus station

Armed police called after man threatens city bus passengers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
1 The Loaning, Norwich, is for sale at a guide price of £775,000

Four-bed home with roof terrace is for sale near Norwich for £775k 

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The Lemonheads were said to have played a 'spectacularly awful' gig at Epic Studios on Tuesday

'Spectacularly awful' - Reports famous singer was 'rambling' and 'growling'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon