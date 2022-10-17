Cake fair returning by popular demand with sweet treats galore and crafts

A cake fair is returning to Norfolk by popular demand, pictured is the previous event at The Forum in Norwich. - Credit: Dream Drop

From cookies to crochet, a cake and craft fair is coming to a venue near Norwich with lots of local businesses involved.

It will take place at Hinks Meadow hall in Taverham on Sunday, October 30 from 10am until 1pm.

There is free entry and it follows the success of the Everything Cake and Bake Fair held at The Forum in the city centre in August this year.

The organiser is Brett Hood who lives in Taverham and is currently creating a new app called Dream Drop, which will be an online ordering system for local bakers.

Baking Addict is one of the traders that will be at the cake and craft fair. - Credit: Baking Addict

There will be 14 traders at the upcoming event, including Baking Addict, Chrissie Crochets It and The Cake Maid.

Hot drinks will also be available to buy for £1 to accompany your sweet treat.

Mr Hood said: "This is a great chance to support the community by buying local."