Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Cake and cookie fair coming to Norwich city centre with 20 local stalls

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:06 PM July 26, 2022
Rebecca and Bethany Sadler run cake business Twin Bakes, pictured at a pop-up in the Castle Quarter in Norwich. 

Twin Bakes will be at the Everything Cake and Bake Fair in Norwich. - Credit: Chris Rea

Those with a sweet tooth are in luck as a new fair offering cakes, cookies, doughnuts and more is heading to Norwich.

The Everything Cake and Bake Fair will take place at The Forum on Sunday, August 7 from 9am until 5pm with free entry.

It will feature 20 local businesses, including The Handmade Doughnut Company, Twin Bakes and Baking Addict, with vegan treats on offer too. 

It has been organised by Brett Hood, from Norwich, who is currently developing an app called Dream Drop, which will be an online food ordering system for local cake makers.

Baking Addict will be at the Everything Cake and Bake Fair. 

Baking Addict will be at the Everything Cake and Bake Fair. - Credit: Baking Addict

He will have a stall too and those who make a purchase at the fair will be given a card which lets them spin the wheel to win sweet treats. 

Mr Hood said: "If you love cookies, cakes and everything in between and you want to support local businesses then this is the perfect opportunity to do that." 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

TUI passengers waiting for taxis outside Gatwick Airport after the coaches did not have enough seats 

Passengers stranded outside Gatwick after TUI diverts Norwich flight

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Road closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place at Heartsease Lane and Rider Haggard Road in Norwich from August

Disruption expected as roadworks begin on busy city road next month

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Longwater Lane in Costessey after a two-vehicle crash led to a road rage row

Norwich Live News

Road rage row sees police swoop on city suburb

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
UK Power Network has postponed work on William Frost Way in Norwich due to concerns it would cause traffic congestion

Engineering works postponed over congestion fears at busy roundabout

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon