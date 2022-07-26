Cake and cookie fair coming to Norwich city centre with 20 local stalls

Twin Bakes will be at the Everything Cake and Bake Fair in Norwich. - Credit: Chris Rea

Those with a sweet tooth are in luck as a new fair offering cakes, cookies, doughnuts and more is heading to Norwich.

The Everything Cake and Bake Fair will take place at The Forum on Sunday, August 7 from 9am until 5pm with free entry.

It will feature 20 local businesses, including The Handmade Doughnut Company, Twin Bakes and Baking Addict, with vegan treats on offer too.

It has been organised by Brett Hood, from Norwich, who is currently developing an app called Dream Drop, which will be an online food ordering system for local cake makers.

Baking Addict will be at the Everything Cake and Bake Fair. - Credit: Baking Addict

He will have a stall too and those who make a purchase at the fair will be given a card which lets them spin the wheel to win sweet treats.

Mr Hood said: "If you love cookies, cakes and everything in between and you want to support local businesses then this is the perfect opportunity to do that."