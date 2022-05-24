Burger night returning to Norwich café by popular demand

The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich is bringing back its burger night by popular demand. - Credit: Archant

Burger lovers are in luck as a Norwich café is hosting another themed night after requests from customers.

The Ber Street Kitchen in Ber Street is bringing back the event on Saturday, June 25 from 5pm to 9pm after a successful launch in April.

On offer will be a choice of burgers, including one topped with locally-sourced Swannington rib and three cheeses.

There are also extras, such as onion rings and jalapeno poppers, and desserts including American baked cheesecake and a Snicker brownie with ice cream.

Chef Wayne Chapman, who runs the café with wife Becky, said: "We are bringing it back by popular demand and some of our regulars missed out last time.

"I will be doing the barbecue in the garden and people will be able to sit outside too."

The burger night at the Ber Street Kitchen was a great success. - Credit: Archant

It is part of wider plans for more themed events, with an American sharing board night planned for next month, with the date TBC, including ribs and wings.

Call 01603 664400 to book for the burger night and you can bring your own alcohol.