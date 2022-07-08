'Secret burger club' to launch at city pub

Jeff Taylor, centre, of the Bun Exchange, with Jimmy O'Neil and Michaela Standley, at the Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant

A city eatery is relaunching as a "secret burger club" with some new additions on the menu.

The Bun Exchange, tucked away in the Butcher Bhoy pub in Exchange Street, will soon be adding to its customers' dining experience.

The burger firm has been residing in the pub's kitchen for nearly eight months and owner Jeff Taylor said it has been a "match made in heaven".

And now they really want to put their stamp on the place.

Double XX beef burger with bacon, and the Tennessee hot chicken burger by the Bun Exchange at the Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

There will soon be a dedicated Bun Exchange dining area, which will be entered via a "secret" door at the back of the building.

The restaurant area will also have table service and will be refurbished with a retro and vintage theme.

Mr Taylor said they will also be launching a new brunch and lunch menu, with dishes including eggs benedict, smashed hash browns and French toast pancakes, all with a Bun Exchange twist.

And Norwich's Kookie Ko will also be providing some new dessert options.

Mr Taylor, 48, said: "It will almost be like a secret burger club.

"We are really big on people having a good time, and we want to give them more of a dining experience.

"We are very excited for the relaunch."

The business has already launched its new "secret burger club" deals which will be posted on its social media pages every week.

Peanut chicken nuggets by the Bun Exchange at the Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Bun Exchange will continue trading at the Butcher Bhoy during the planned changes.

The official relaunch is expected at the end of July.

Mr Taylor, who also runs the Dough Exchange at The Empire in Great Yarmouth, added: "I'm really proud of what we have been able to achieve with the Bun Exchange already.

"Our job is to make people happy and we get such amazing feedback.

The Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"But we just let the food do the talking.

"We also have our own app for takeaway and we are the number one rated takeaway on Just Eat in the city, which is amazing."