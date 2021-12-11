Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'

Jeff Taylor, centre, of the Bun Exchange, with Jimmy O'Neil and Michaela Standley, at the Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You can now enjoy great craic and cracking food as a new burger company has moved into an Irish pub in Norwich.

The Bun Exchange has launched at The Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street, offering beef and fried chicken burgers, wings, loaded fries and sides alongside homemade sauces.

Double XX beef burger with bacon and the Tennessee hot chicken burger by the Bun Exchange at the Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The new burger joint is from the same team that runs Dough at Deer, a pizza company which launched in January this year at The Reindeer pub in the city before expanding to The Stanford Arms in Lowestoft in October.

Both businesses are run by Jeff Taylor, 47, who has worked in restaurants for more than 30 years and says his focus will now move to The Bun Exchange.

Peanut chicken nuggets by the Bun Exchange at the Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He said: "The Dough at Deer pizza brand is going into hibernation after New Year's Eve."

The Butcher Bhoy is owned by Marcus Pearcey and he will be supplying the meat from his Blofield Farm Shop — including beef from the Holkham Estate and Youngs pork.

Mr Taylor also has The Green Grocers in Norwich making his own recipe Japanese milk buns.

Spiced honey and mustard wings by the Bun Exchange at the Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Taylor said: "The tagline is 'the butcher, the baker, the burger maker' and it is all about good old-fashioned hospitality.

"All our supporters have been blown away by the quality of the food and I am 100pc passionate and my team are smashing it."

Korean fries by the Bun Exchange at the Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

There are also a range of vegan dishes, including nuggets and hot dogs with flavours such as Korean and American.

Vouchers for the Dough at Deer will still be valid in 2022 at The Bun Exchange, while delivery and takeaways are also set to launch in the new year.

While the Omicron Covid variant has created uncertainty for the hospitality industry, Mr Taylor is feeling optimistic.

The Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He added: "We will just flip the switch, predominately it is important that everyone is safe and in terms of the business we will adapt and do delivery."

Future plans include weekend brunches with small plates, a grilled cheese lunchtime menu and sandwiches inspired from around the world.

The Bun Exchange serves food Wednesday to Saturday 12pm to 9pm and 12pm to 4pm or 5pm on Sundays - follow on Instagram @the_bun_exchange