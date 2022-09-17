Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Signage up with work underway to turn hairdressers into fine dining spot

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM September 17, 2022
The signage is now up at new fine dining restaurant Boston House, which will be run by chef Tim Irven. 

The signage is now up at new fine dining restaurant Boston House, which will be run by chef Tim Irven. - Credit: Archant

A historic Norwich building, which was most recently a hairdressers, is now being transformed into a fine dining restaurant.

Boston House is opening on Orford Hill in the former home of The Cottage Hair and Beauty, which has since relocated to All Saints Green.

It will be a fine dining restaurant with a focus on local and seasonal produce and will serve a tasting menu, small plates and a range of drinks including gin and cocktails. 

K.Harper Signs is behind the new nature-inspired signage at Boston House. 

K.Harper Signs is behind the new nature-inspired signage at Boston House. - Credit: Archant

Tim Irven, 28, who also runs Bun Box on Norwich Market, is the owner of the new business. 

K.Harper Signs, behind many eye-catching shop fronts in the city, painted the new signage at Boston House. 

The interior infrastructure is done, with the focus now on the decoration work. 

Mr Irven said: "It is coming along well and we are hoping to open at the end of October.

Boston House is opening on Orford Hill in Norwich. 

Boston House is opening on Orford Hill in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

"We wanted the signage to tie in with the ethos of the restaurant and to be connected with nature as the food is all seasonal.

"This will be replicated in the interior with dark greens and browns and a bar made of thick oak." 

