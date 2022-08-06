7 of the best cafés in Norwich according to readers

Visitors to Norwich sit outside the busy Cafe 33 at Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Whether you’re meeting a friend for a lunch date or you’re just after a quick coffee hit - there are plenty of quaint cafés in and around the city to visit.

Here are some of Norwich’s most popular cafés according to our readers.

1. Café No 33

Visitors to Norwich sit outside the busy Cafe 33 at Exchange Street. - Credit: Archant

Where: 33 Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1DP

If you don’t mind queueing for a table, it’s definitely worth a visit to Café No 33 - and our readers agree.

Café No 33 is also a favourite with Norwich’s food critic the Fry Up Inspector.

He said: “A vast breakfast menu is on offer here but my favourite here is The Beast breakfast.”

2. Marmalades

Marmalades café is located in Norwich's Royal Arcade - Credit: Simon Finlay

Where: 18-19 The Royal Arcade, Norwich, NR2 1NQ

Marmalades is an independent café, located in the Royal Arcade, which has been serving the fine city of Norwich since 1999.

It offers “premium quality” filter and espresso-based coffees, paninis, jacket potatoes, soups, “delicious” cakes and pastries all provided by “attentive and caring staff”.

A reviewer on the café's Facebook page wrote: “Very nice place, great food and lovely staff.”

3. The Feed at Waterloo Park Pavilion Café

The Feed runs the Waterloo Park Pavilion Café - Credit: The Feed

Where: Waterloo Park, Angel Rd, Norwich, NR3 3HX

This city café serves “delicious” homemade food and is run by the Norwich-based social enterprise The Feed.

On the menu are full breakfasts, available with vegetarian and vegan options, toasted ciabattas, jacket potatoes, and wraps.

There are also three hot specials every day including street food, comfort food and soup.

4. Alchemista

Alchemista is located in St. Gregory's Alley - Credit: Google

Where: 4 St. Gregory's Alley, Norwich, NR2 1ER

With its “steampunk theme” and artisan coffees, Alchemista is another favourite in the city and is currently rated the number one café in Norwich on Tripadvisor.

It offers freshly made sandwiches and a specials board with seasonal treats and limited-run coffees.

If you’re looking for something a bit stronger, the business also specialises in cocktails.

5. Revelation Café

Revelation Café is located within the St Michael at Plea Church - Credit: Google

Where: St Michael at Plea Church, Redwell Street, Norwich, NR2 4SN

Revelation Café is located within St Michael at Plea Church.

The church ceased to be a place of worship in 1973 and opened as a resource centre and café in October 2008.

The main part of the church has been converted into a bookshop.

The café is located in the far end and offers a wide variety of refreshments and a “peaceful atmosphere” in which to enjoy them.

6. Juniper

Juniper coffee shop in St Stephens Road - Credit: Google

Where: 13 St Stephens Road, NR13SP, Norwich

The quaint family-run coffee shop is tucked away in St Stephens Road.

It offers ethically-sourced coffee along with a selection of ciabattas, wraps and bagels.

If you're after something sweet, there are plenty of cakes to choose from.

7. Un Café

Un Café is located in North Walsham Road - Credit: Un Café

Where: North Walsham Road, Norwich, NR12 7BY

For those who don’t mind travelling out of the city, this café located on the outskirts of Norwich was another top pick by our readers.

It serves cakes, breakfasts, lunches and coffee which “rivals the best”.

Stephen Williams said on the Norwich Evening News Facebook post: “Great coffee, sausage rolls, sandwiches, cakes, excellent breakfasts and friendly staff.”



