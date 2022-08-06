Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

7 of the best cafés in Norwich according to readers

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:30 AM August 6, 2022
Visitors to Norwich sit outside the busy Cafe 33 at Exchange Street. From left, Amarina Fakir, Mark

Visitors to Norwich sit outside the busy Cafe 33 at Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Whether you’re meeting a friend for a lunch date or you’re just after a quick coffee hit - there are plenty of quaint cafés in and around the city to visit. 

Here are some of Norwich’s most popular cafés according to our readers.  

1. Café No 33   

Café 33 on Exchange Street Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Visitors to Norwich sit outside the busy Cafe 33 at Exchange Street. - Credit: Archant

Where: 33 Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1DP

If you don’t mind queueing for a table, it’s definitely worth a visit to Café No 33 - and our readers agree.

Café No 33 is also a favourite with Norwich’s food critic the Fry Up Inspector.  

He said: “A vast breakfast menu is on offer here but my favourite here is The Beast breakfast.” 

2. Marmalades 

Norwich's much loved Royal Arcade.PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Marmalades café is located in Norwich's Royal Arcade - Credit: Simon Finlay

Most Read

  1. 1 New camera installed to catch drivers at speeding hotspot in Norwich
  2. 2 Calls for crackdown on kerb crawlers and drug taking in red light district
  3. 3 Off the scales! Huge goldfish invade city pond
  1. 4 7 closed restaurants in Norwich which are missed the most
  2. 5 5 places to find lunch for £5 and under in Norwich
  3. 6 Man arrested in connection with city car theft
  4. 7 Tributes paid to hospital porter and Carrow Road Snake Pit regular
  5. 8 Rampaging dogs kill beloved family cat
  6. 9 'We've won the battle but not yet the war': Elation over Deer Park status
  7. 10 Postwick Park and Ride to remain closed due to low passenger numbers

Where: 18-19 The Royal Arcade, Norwich, NR2 1NQ 

Marmalades is an independent café, located in the Royal Arcade, which has been serving the fine city of Norwich since 1999.  

It offers “premium quality” filter and espresso-based coffees, paninis, jacket potatoes, soups, “delicious” cakes and pastries all provided by “attentive and caring staff”. 

A reviewer on the café's Facebook page wrote: “Very nice place, great food and lovely staff.” 

3. The Feed at Waterloo Park Pavilion Café 

The Feed has been awarded the contract to operate the cafÃ© at Waterloo Park, in the pavilion, by No

The Feed runs the Waterloo Park Pavilion Café - Credit: The Feed

Where: Waterloo Park, Angel Rd, Norwich, NR3 3HX 

This city café serves “delicious” homemade food and is run by the Norwich-based social enterprise The Feed. 

On the menu are full breakfasts, available with vegetarian and vegan options, toasted ciabattas, jacket potatoes, and wraps. 

There are also three hot specials every day including street food, comfort food and soup.

4. Alchemista  

Alchemista is located in St. Gregory's Alley

Alchemista is located in St. Gregory's Alley - Credit: Google

Where: 4 St. Gregory's Alley, Norwich, NR2 1ER

With its “steampunk theme” and artisan coffees, Alchemista is another favourite in the city and is currently rated the number one café in Norwich on Tripadvisor. 

It offers freshly made sandwiches and a specials board with seasonal treats and limited-run coffees. 

If you’re looking for something a bit stronger, the business also specialises in cocktails. 

5. Revelation Café 

Revelation Café  Where: St Michael at Plea Church

Revelation Café is located within the St Michael at Plea Church - Credit: Google

Where: St Michael at Plea Church, Redwell Street, Norwich, NR2 4SN 

Revelation Café is located within St Michael at Plea Church.  

The church ceased to be a place of worship in 1973 and opened as a resource centre and café in October 2008.  

The main part of the church has been converted into a bookshop.

The café is located in the far end and offers a wide variety of refreshments and a “peaceful atmosphere” in which to enjoy them. 

6. Juniper

Juniper coffee shop in St Stephens Road

Juniper coffee shop in St Stephens Road - Credit: Google

Where: 13 St Stephens Road, NR13SP, Norwich

The quaint family-run coffee shop is tucked away in St Stephens Road. 

It offers ethically-sourced coffee along with a selection of ciabattas, wraps and bagels. 

If you're after something sweet, there are plenty of cakes to choose from. 

7. Un Café 

Un Café is located in North Walsham Road

Un Café is located in North Walsham Road - Credit: Un Café

Where: North Walsham Road, Norwich, NR12 7BY 

For those who don’t mind travelling out of the city, this café located on the outskirts of Norwich was another top pick by our readers.  

It serves cakes, breakfasts, lunches and coffee which “rivals the best”. 

Stephen Williams said on the Norwich Evening News Facebook post: “Great coffee, sausage rolls, sandwiches, cakes, excellent breakfasts and friendly staff.” 


Norwich News

Don't Miss

This three-bed family home in Old Costessey is currently up for auction

Much-loved family home with built-in salon up for auction for £400k

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to reports of a building fire at Reds Convenience Store

Norwich Live News

Emergency services called to reports of fire in city centre

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Crosbie who has been found guilty of the murder of Dean Allsop

Guilty murder verdict for man who stabbed neighbour 17 times

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
OutOut Festival has been cancelled for a second time running.

Music festival cancelled due to costs and 'complexity of running it'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon