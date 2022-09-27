How you can get dishes for just 97p at sushi restaurant in Norwich

Let the good times roll as you can get selected dishes for just 97p at a sushi restaurant in Norwich right now.

Branches of YO! Sushi across the country, including the one at Chantry Place, are running the promotion from Monday to Thursday until October 20.

YO! Sushi first launched in London in 1997 and there are now 52 across the UK and many around the world.

The promotion is celebrating its 25th birthday and the 97p offer is on selected dishes that have been available since the start.

This is avocado maki, crunchy cali (three pieces), chicken or vegetable gyoza (three pieces), edamame classic and YO! roll (four pieces).

It is for eat-in only and you can order a maximum of one of each 97p item per person on each visit.

It is valid all day and a £10 minimum spend applies.