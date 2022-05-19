The top 7 fish and chip shops in Norwich according to Tripadvisor

Here are 7 of the highest rated fish and chip shops in Norwich according to TripAdvisor - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Whether you prefer yours topped with a few dashes of vinegar or alongside a portion of mushy peas, fish and chips remains one of Britain's best-loved dishes.

The fine city boasts plenty of choice and some have even been named among the best in the country.

Here are the seven best fish and chip shops in Norwich according to review website Tripadvisor.



1. Grosvenor Fish Bar

Where: 28 Lower Goat Lane, Norwich, NR2 1EL

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 11.30am to 7.30pm

Grosvenor Fish Bar is situated in Pottergate in Lower Goat Lane and has been serving Norwich folk for more than 90 years.

The much-loved award-winning restaurant serves classic fish and chips, but also explores the boundaries of what can be popped in the fryer, such as Christmas dinner.



2. New Sole Plaice

Where: Vauxhall Street, Norwich, NR2

Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday, 11.45am - 2pm and 4.30 - 8pm

Live editor Jessica Long claims New Sole Plaice is the best fish and chips in Norwich, and it seems the public agree.

Located between Unthank Road and Newmarket Road in the Golden Triangle, New Sole Plaice has a loyal following among locals.

Those who have tried it say it serves the "best fish and chips in East Anglia" and that the fish was "fresh and perfectly cooked".



3. Lucy's Chip Stall

Where: 114 Market Place, Norwich, NR2 1ND

Opening times: Monday to Sunday , 10am - 4pm, Sunday 10am - 3pm

Traditional fish and chips don't get much better than this but the long-running stall has also kept up-to-date and also offers a range of vegan customers.

It is rare to not spot several people walking around the market tucking into its food – and it is even recognised as one of the best in the UK.



4. The Chip Shop

Where: 26 Stafford Street, Norwich, NR2 3BB

Opening times: Tuesday to Wednesday, 4.30pm - 10pm, Thursday to Saturday, 12pm - 1.30pm and 4.30pm - 10pm

Situated between two pubs, The Chip Shop makes for a great place to refuel after a pint.

It is popular with locals and often has people queueing down the street on a Friday and Saturday night.



5. Orford Plaice

Where: 13 Orford Place, Norwich, NR1 3RU

Opening times: Monday to Saturday from 11am - 8pm and Sunday 11am -3pm

Right in the heart of the city lies Orford Plaice, which serves traditional fish and chips to visitors and locals alike.

Customers have described the food as "excellent" and "fantastic value".



6. Fish 'N' Chip Shop

Where: 71 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1AA

Opening times: Tuesday to Thursday, 4.30pm - 9pm and Friday to Saturday at 12.30pm - 3pm and 4.30pm - 9pm

Magdalen Street has lots of places to get a takeaway but the Fish 'N' Chip Shop seems to be a hit with customers.

People have praised the takeaway for its "great chips, friendly service and cosy atmosphere".



7. Thorpe Fish Bar

Where: 188-190 Yarmouth Road, Norwich, NR7 0AD

Opening times: Monday to Saturday between 11.30am and 1.45pm, and 4.30pm - 8.45pm

Thorpe Fish Bar can be found on the outskirts of the city in Thorpe St Andrew.

It is only a short walk from Thorpe Marshes and the River Yare, making it a perfect spot to enjoy fish and chips outside.