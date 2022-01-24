News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich chippy ranked as one of best in UK

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:51 PM January 24, 2022
Millie, Louise and Matt with Lucy's Fish and Chips owner Barclay Gray.

Millie, Louise and Matt with Lucy's Fish and Chips owner Barclay Gray. - Credit: Supplied

A fish and chip stall on Norwich Market has earned its place among the UK's best.

Lucy's Fish and Chips has achieved the prestigious National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) Quality Accreditation, which is the trade body that represents the nation's chippies. 

To qualify, each shop must go through a inspection by an NFFF approved assessor.

Barclay Gray at Lucy's chips, Norwich Market. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Barclay Gray with fish and chips from his Norwich Market stall - Credit: Archant

They assess the shop’s presentation, cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and, most importantly, the quality of the food.

Barclay Gray, who runs Lucy's Fish and Chips with twin brother Kingston, said: "We are delighted to gain our place in the scheme.

"To be recognised as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for the continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation."

