Badly behaved elves target Norwich shopping centre
- Credit: Archant
'Elf' and safety will be a top concern at Castle Quarter this Christmas thanks to a gang of unruly little helpers.
Santa's Badly Behavin' Elves will be at the shopping centre on Saturday, December 11, causing "complete mayhem and mischief" as part of their 2021 tour.
They will be bringing their "sleigh load of laughs and stunts" between 11am to 3pm with 20-minute activities every hour.
The pair, Elfie and Elvie, will have lots of games to join in with, including charades, musical snowman, guess the present and tree decorating.
Gemma Hyde, marketing manager from Castle Quarter says; “The cheeky essence of Christmas cheer has arrived at Castle Quarter, and we are delighted to welcome the Elves Behavin’ Badly Tour 2021 for some mischievous entertainment on Saturday December 11th.
"Meet Elvie and Elfie and join in the pranks but will you be added to Santa’s naughty or nice list?”
More elf-related events are also planned in the city centre on Sundays in December.
