News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

Free events to bring Christmas cheer to city centre

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:29 PM November 18, 2021
The Tunnel of Light is switched on in Norwich ahead of Christmas 2021 Byline: Sonya Duncan

The Tunnel of Light is switched on in Norwich ahead of Christmas 2021 Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

From a gospel choir to a mariachi Christmas band, Norwich will host free entertainment every Sunday in November and December.

The Countdown to Christmas series organised by Norwich City Council and Norwich Business Improvement District will give shoppers and diners the chance to enjoy some festive fun in the run up to Christmas.

The series of pop-up events begin on Sunday, November 21, with the UK Gospel Choir serenading passers-by at Hay Hill.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “This charming line up promises to add some extra sparkle to the atmosphere in the city this Christmas.

“Spreading these free, family events across five weeks gives residents more opportunities to soak up the festivities and should be a timely boost for local businesses.”

There will be something for everyone, ranging from disco boogies in a shed, comedy from a pair of cheeky elves and a variety show complete with spinning Christmas puddings.

The full schedule and details of each acts who will be performing  can be found here. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Man found dead at a home in Mile Cross
  2. 2 £130,000 owed to council by coffee shop and fashion chain is written off
  3. 3 Bizarre beans craze continues with cans slapped onto car windows
  1. 4 Children left terrified after yobs target motorists and block roads
  2. 5 Asian street food company takes on its own restaurant in Norwich
  3. 6 Norwich granny to undergo major heart surgery on BBC2 tomorrow
  4. 7 Drug dealer who controlled 'Audi' County Line in Norwich jailed
  5. 8 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  6. 9 Will the Coca-Cola truck be returning to Norwich?
  7. 10 Family heartbroken after beloved cat was left to die alone
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jamie Osborn on the closure of Magdalen Gates Preschool

City preschool confirms permanent closure

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
How The Sports Hub at Brundall will look.

New sports hub to be built in village on edge of Norwich

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Aylmer Tower. Photo: Archant

Gang members sentenced to more than 20 years for city knife attack

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police carry out drug search warrant at Langley Walk address in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Police carry out drug search at city home

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon