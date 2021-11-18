Free events to bring Christmas cheer to city centre

The Tunnel of Light is switched on in Norwich ahead of Christmas 2021 Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

From a gospel choir to a mariachi Christmas band, Norwich will host free entertainment every Sunday in November and December.

The Countdown to Christmas series organised by Norwich City Council and Norwich Business Improvement District will give shoppers and diners the chance to enjoy some festive fun in the run up to Christmas.

The series of pop-up events begin on Sunday, November 21, with the UK Gospel Choir serenading passers-by at Hay Hill.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “This charming line up promises to add some extra sparkle to the atmosphere in the city this Christmas.

“Spreading these free, family events across five weeks gives residents more opportunities to soak up the festivities and should be a timely boost for local businesses.”

There will be something for everyone, ranging from disco boogies in a shed, comedy from a pair of cheeky elves and a variety show complete with spinning Christmas puddings.

The full schedule and details of each acts who will be performing can be found here.



