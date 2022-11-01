Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Broadway smash-hit The SpongeBob Musical is coming to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:59 AM November 1, 2022
The Spongebob Musical is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2023. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

Take a trip to Bikini Bottom and meet underwater creatures as The SpongeBob Musical is heading to Norwich.

The show, which previously played on Broadway to critical acclaim, will be at Norwich Theatre Royal from Tuesday, July 4, until Saturday, July 8, on its UK tour.

Join SpongeBob SquarePants, who lives in a pineapple under the sea, and his friends in this all-singing, all-dancing stage show.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob must get everyone together to save the fate of their undersea world.

It is based on the hit Nickelodeon cartoon by Stephen Hillenburg, with the musical written by Kyle Jarrow and conceived by Tina Landau.

It features a tidal wave of original songs by rock and pop artists, including Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles and Panic! At the Disco.

Tickets are priced from £10 to £52.50 and are available to buy now on the Norwich Theatre website. 

Norwich Theatre Royal
