The Bodyguard and SpongeBob Musical among new shows at Theatre Royal
- Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre
From The Bodyguard to The SpongeBob Musical, a whole host of new shows have just been announced for Norwich Theatre Royal and sister venue the Playhouse.
This also includes Norwich Theatre's co-production of Jake Humphrey's High Performance podcast into a stage show.
Mr Humphrey said: "I am delighted that we are taking High Performance around the country.
"For our opening night to be in Norwich – my home city – where my journey began is the biggest thrill of all.”
NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL
High Performance – February 5 2023
Join sports broadcaster Jake Humphrey and psychologist Professor Damian Hughes as they turn the lived experiences of the planet’s high performers into life lessons.
Singalong Encanto – March 5 2023
Watch the smash-hit film Encanto on the Theatre Royal's large screen with lyrics so you can sing along.
Kin by Gecko – March 14 – 16 2023
Gecko is a physical theatre company that mixes intense physicality, athletic movement and expression to tell a story.
Prue Leith – Nothing in Moderation – March 19 2023
Prue will take audiences through the ups and downs of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and Great British Bake Off judge.
Unexpected Twist –March 28 – April 1 2023
Unexpected Twist is written by one of the best-loved figures in the children's book world, Michael Rosen, and combines two stories - Rosen's story and the Dickens classic Oliver Twist that inspired it.
Breakin’ Convention – May 27 2023
The world’s ground-breaking festival of hip hop dance theatre is back in 2023.
Julius Caesar – June 6 – 10 2023
This is a fresh interpretation of Shakespeare's timeless story that forces us all to consider how far we would go for our political principles.
The SpongeBob Musical – July 4 – 8 2023
The SpongeBob Musical will see the audience plunge into Bikini Bottom, featuring all your favourite characters as they face the destruction of their undersea world.
Whitney Queen of the Night – July 23 2023
Direct from the West End and celebrating the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time with a sensational cast and stunning live band.
Annie – August 1 - 5 2023
Orphan Annie is determined to find her real parents and her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire Oliver Warbucks.
The Bodyguard – August 28 – September 2 2023
Based on the hit 90s film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, the stage show is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal.
Drifters Girl – September 19 – 23 2023
Discover the remarkable story of The Drifters and the woman who made them.
NORWICH THEATRE PLAYHOUSE
Lloyd Griffiths – February 7 2023
George McGavin - It's a Wild Life: Tales from Television – February 15 2023
Grace Campbell: A Show About Me(n) – February 26 2023
Rhys James: Spilt Milk – March 3 2023
Simon Brodkin: Screwed Up – March 12 2023
Tommy Blaize and NJYO present: Ray Charles – March 16 2023
Gary Miekle 2.5 – March 17 2023
Chris McCausland: Speaky Blinder - extra date added – March 21 2023
Zoe Lyons: Bald Ambition – Mar 22 2023
Fin Taylor: Daddy Self Care – March 23 2023
Pasadena Roof Orchestra – April 23 2023
The Smeds and the Smoos – May 4 – 7 2023
Threshold: Young Frankenstein – May 30 – June 3 2023
Graffiti Classics – October 24 2022
Colin Hoult: The Death of Anna Mann – November 22 2022
Tis the Season at The Playhouse - Into Opera – December 9 2022
Tis the Season at The Playhouse – Festive Folk Journey – December 12 2022
Tis the Season at The Playhouse - Ormiston School – December 13 2022
Tickets are on sale now for Gold Friends, supporters and corporate members, September 29 for Best Friends and Friends and go on general sale on October 6 through the Norwich Theatre website, at the box office or call 01603 630000.