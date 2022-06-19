Have you visited this secret garden nestled behind Elm Hill?

Norwich's Bear Shop has stood in the city for more than 15 years - but did you know about the secret garden hidden behind it?

Located behind a 15th-century house in Elm Hill, the garden features flowering plants, old roses, and yew topiary, with plenty of places to sit and relax.

It is thought the garden is based on a design by horticulturalist Gertrude Jekyll who wrote more than 1,000 articles for Country Life and The Garden and designed the gardens at Lindisfarne Castle and Hestercombe.

A secret garden behind Norwich's Bear Shop. - Credit: Bear Shop

It will be open to the public for free on Saturday, June 25, from 10am to 2pm.

The Bear Shop will also hold a bake sale on those days to raise funds for Pricilla Bacon Lodge.

It is set to open again during the Heritage Open Days on September 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18 between 11am and 4pm.

Wheelchair access is limited to the upper level of the garden.