Enjoy afternoon tea and roasts in Norwich's medieval secret garden

Jasmine, Catherine, Sarah and Trevor enjoy a roast dinner in the secret garden at The Britons Arms in Norwich. - Credit: Richard Ellis

From a dainty afternoon tea to a roast with all the trimmings, take a step back in time and dine in a coffee house and restaurant's secret garden.

The Britons Arms is perched at the top of Elm Hill in Norwich and was taken over by chef Richard Ellis in late 2021.

It had previously been run by sisters Gilly Mixer and Sue Skipper who had been at the helm for more than 40 years but decided to retire.

Chef Richard Ellis has taken on the Britons Arms in Elm Hill, Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Ellis has kept their winning formula but has also put his own stamp on the 14th century restaurant, with everything from a fish finger sandwich to stew and dumplings on offer.

Also available from midday is a three-tiered afternoon tea, with finger sandwiches, scones, and cakes, including shortbread topped with Norfolk strawberries.

Afternoon tea from The Britons Arms in Norwich. - Credit: Richard Ellis

On Sundays from 12pm to 3.30pm, guests can enjoy a roast with a choice of two meats or a vegetarian option served with all the trimmings.

Customers can also choose to eat and drink in the stunning secret garden.

Mr Ellis said: "It is an amazing little spot and there is lots of wisteria and herbs which make it smell like a kitchen garden - you really feel like you are in the middle of medieval Norwich."

A roast dinner with all the trimmings from The Britons Arms in Norwich. - Credit: Richard Ellis

The Britons Arms is open 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 9pm Friday, 9am to 5.30pm Saturday and 9am to 3.30pm Sunday.