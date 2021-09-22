Putt Noodle crazy golf opening in Castle Quarter

Published: 1:15 PM September 22, 2021

Adam Moore's Putt Noodle is set to open this November in Castle Quarter. - Credit: George Thompson

A new Asian-inspired, family friendly, indoor crazy golf attraction is opening in Castle Quarter this November.

Taking over the former New Look unit on the centre's lower floor, Putt Noodle will offer three nine-hole courses, each with a different theme.

Themes include the Cambodian bamboo jungle, a cherry blossom spa, and iconic locations like the Great Wall of China.

Building work is underway to transform the location into what the owners promise to be an Instagram-worthy attraction.

David Moore, owner of Putt Noodle, said: "The Asian themes that I've taken inspiration from are designed to create a world of fantasy, encouraging players to leave their worries and preconceptions at the door and focus on having fun with friends and family.

David Moore, creator and owner of Putt Noodle, a new and unique attraction set to open at Castle Quarter. - Credit: Supplied

"In the daytime, we expect to welcome groups of friends and families, as the courses have been designed for players of all ages.

"Then, in the evening, we will switch things up to offer a vibrant, nighttime venue; somewhere for adults to meet friends and relax with a few rounds of crazy golf."

The crazy golf attraction will offer a menu of Asian-inspired dishes and a fully licensed bar serving a range of cocktails.

Rob Bradley, centre manager of the Castle Quarter, said: "On opening, Putt Noodle will become part of the centre’s fast-growing leisure and entertainment offering.

"It’s great to see people starting to enjoy their leisure time again and we want to make sure we’re ready to give them lots of options for a great day or evening out in the city.”

“Putt Noodle will give friends, families, students and those out celebrating good times together another great reason to visit us."

Mr Moore also owns the Boom Battle Bar, already open in Norwich's Castle Quarter - Credit: Archant

Putt Noodle will be open in time for people to get together for pre-festive parties, drinks, and team nights out.

Mr Bradley added: "There’s nowhere else like it in Norwich and David and his team are working really hard to make Putt Noodle a venue that will wow visitors of all ages.”

Putt Noodle will be open 11am to11pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to1am Friday and Saturdays, and 10am to 11pm on Sundays, with opening hours set to be extended on weekdays during the Christmas party season.