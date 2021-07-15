Go-ahead for crazy golf and Asian food fusion venue in Castle Quarter

Published: 2:33 PM July 15, 2021

Emma and David Moore owners of the planned Putt Noodle - Credit: George Thompson

Watch the birdie! Plans for a crazy golf course Asian food combo are on course after the venue's licensing application was approved.

Putt Noodle owner David Moore submitted plans for the new entertainment venue in the current New Look store in the Castle Quarter, Norwich, earlier this year.

Mr Moore said he wanted to create a “new crazy golf venue offering families, couples, friends a place to come and play crazy golf in a richly themed environment".

The application was brought before the Norwich City Council's licensing committee on Thursday after three residents raised concerns about opening times and serving alcohol.

David and Louise Wignall wrote to the council, arguing the venue would create noise for the flats adjacent to Timber Hill as customers left.

You may also want to watch:

"The application is for the consumption of alcohol until 2am six days a week and midnight on Sunday and we strongly object to this," they said.

Crazy golf at Congo Rapids, in Easton, is another business owned by Mr Moore - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

"These are nightclub opening hours and would set a precedent for other empty units in Castle Quarter."

Mr Moore disagreed, telling the committee that there were already premises in the Castle Quarter with the same rules and opening hours - including his own Boom Battle Bar.

"It's one of six licensed premises in the Castle Quarter," he said.

"In the year that [Boom Battle Bar] has been open we have not had police incident or resident's complaint.

"In the objections, there were concerns we were setting a precedent.

"The precedent has been set some time ago, I think."

Mr Moore also said he did not expect customers to leave the premises onto Timber Hill. Instead, he thought they would leave via the closer Cattle Market Street exit next to Boots.

Councillors unanimously approved the licensing application - Credit: EDP pics © 2007

Mr Moore acknowledged that the noise level he had set in his application - 20 decibels - was not correct and asked that the application be amended to say music would be at background levels.

Ian Stutely, chair of the committee, said they had unanimously approved the plans.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Moore said: "Now the licence is approved we can complete the legal work and get started on building of the venue, which I'm really excited about."

He said the aim was to open by November but they would like to have it open earlier if possible.