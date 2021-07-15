News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Go-ahead for crazy golf and Asian food fusion venue in Castle Quarter

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:33 PM July 15, 2021   
Emma and David Moore owners of the planned Putt Noodle

Emma and David Moore owners of the planned Putt Noodle - Credit: George Thompson

Watch the birdie! Plans for a crazy golf course Asian food combo are on course after the venue's licensing application was approved.

Putt Noodle owner David Moore submitted plans for the new entertainment venue in the current New Look store in the Castle Quarter, Norwich, earlier this year.

Mr Moore said he wanted to create a “new crazy golf venue offering families, couples, friends a place to come and play crazy golf in a richly themed environment".

The application was brought before the Norwich City Council's licensing committee on Thursday after three residents raised concerns about opening times and serving alcohol.

David and Louise Wignall wrote to the council, arguing the venue would create noise for the flats adjacent to Timber Hill as customers left.

You may also want to watch:

"The application is for the consumption of alcohol until 2am six days a week and midnight on Sunday and we strongly object to this," they said.

Crazy golf at Congo Rapids, in Easton, can be enjoyed at a safe distance from others. Picture: DENIS

Crazy golf at Congo Rapids, in Easton, is another business owned by Mr Moore - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

"These are nightclub opening hours and would set a precedent for other empty units in Castle Quarter." 

Most Read

  1. 1 'My children see it': Pub boss blasts vile online abuse over vax stance
  2. 2 Pub manager held in headlock after refusing to serve drunk man
  3. 3 Hair salon moves out of city centre after 36 years over Covid
  1. 4 Anger as hotel garden becomes 'drink and drugs party zone'
  2. 5 Norfolk puppy seller accused of fraud to be charged with raft of other offences
  3. 6 Buy land on a secret island for £3,000-£6,000
  4. 7 City set to swelter in heatwave-level temperatures
  5. 8 Sneak preview: New micropub unveiled with stunning window
  6. 9 Man charged with voyeurism in cyber crime swoop
  7. 10 Norfolk bus passengers to still wear face masks after Freedom Day

Mr Moore disagreed, telling the committee that there were already premises in the Castle Quarter with the same rules and opening hours - including his own Boom Battle Bar.

"It's one of six licensed premises in the Castle Quarter," he said.

"In the year that [Boom Battle Bar] has been open we have not had police incident or resident's complaint.

"In the objections, there were concerns we were setting a precedent.

"The precedent has been set some time ago, I think."

Mr Moore also said he did not expect customers to leave the premises onto Timber Hill. Instead, he thought they would leave via the closer Cattle Market Street exit next to Boots.

Norwich City Council is taking contracted-out services back in-house; Photo: Nick Butcher.

Councillors unanimously approved the licensing application - Credit: EDP pics © 2007

Mr Moore acknowledged that the noise level he had set in his application - 20 decibels - was not correct and asked that the application be amended to say music would be at background levels.

Ian Stutely, chair of the committee, said they had unanimously approved the plans.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Moore said: "Now the licence is approved we can complete the legal work and get started on building of the venue, which I'm really excited about."

He said the aim was to open by November but they would like to have it open earlier if possible.

Norwich City Council
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Artist's impression of revamped St Giles Street in Norwich

Video

One way streets and road closures mooted in Norwich shake-up

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich taxi driver Graham Wilson at the Guildhall Hill taxi rank which could be moved to near City Hall

'Scandalous' - Drivers' anger over city taxi rank move

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Work begins in South Park Avenue, by Eaton Park in Norwich, on Monday morning, July 12.

Norfolk Live

Norwich set for summer of disruption as roadworks begin

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter, landlord at the Murderers, who has a strict 'no vaccine - no entry' policy. Picture: DE

Coronavirus | Updated

'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus