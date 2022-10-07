Watch the Peaky Blinders live on stage in show heading to Norwich

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Johan Persson

By order of the Peaky Blinders you need to get tickets to see the Birmingham-born gangsters live on stage in Norwich.

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal from January 17 to 21 2023 on its UK tour.

The dance theatre show has been written by Steven Knight, creator of the hit television series.

Naya Lovell as Grace and Guillaume Quéau as Tommy Shelby in the show. - Credit: Johan Persson

It is a Rambert Dance production, with choreography by its artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer, in association with the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Through dance and theatre, the show picks up the story of the Peaky Blinders at the end of World War One, following Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess through their passionate love affair.

While Tommy is building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch.

Rambert Dance's Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby. - Credit: Johan Persson

It will also feature live musicians and pre-recorded narration from Birmingham-born writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah, who played street preacher Jeremiah Jesus in the TV series.

Buy tickets on the Norwich Theatre website or call 01603 630000.