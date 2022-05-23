Party in the Park coming to Norwich with global food, stalls and music

Party in the Park is coming to Eaton Park for the jubilee. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Forget finger sandwiches and scones and enjoy food from around the world at Party in the Park coming to Norwich for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The free event will take place in Eaton Park on Saturday, June 4, from 12pm until 9pm.

It has been organised by the Norfolk Black History Committee in collaboration with Norfolk County Council.

The event will celebrate the diverse community in Norwich with live music, DJs, stalls, a craft market, a raffle, and global food.

The African Choir of Norfolk performing at the Norfolk Arts Awards 2021. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

The live music line-up includes The African Choir of Norwich, Cuban maestro and percussionist Jose Ferrera, and opera and classical singer Emma Nuule.

Eunice Amon, chair of Norfolk Black History Committee, said "We have a beautiful bunch of people in Norfolk helping us, all committed to helping others - together we will deliver a fantastic atmosphere and an unforgettable event."

Norfolk Black History comprises of volunteers and associate members who engage the community in the celebration of Black History throughout the year.