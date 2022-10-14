Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Christmas lights switch-on and Tunnel of Light to make city comeback

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:00 PM October 14, 2022
Scenes from the Norwich Christmas Lights Switch on 2016

Ed Balls switched on the Christmas lights in Norwich in 2016

Festive lights are set to brighten up the city's skies once again as a popular Christmas event gears up to return after a three-year absence.

Norwich's Christmas Switch-On will provide an early glimpse of Santa Claus, live entertainment and a magical light show when it makes its comeback at City Hall on Thursday, November 17.

Full details of the programme, including who will switch the lights on, will be released closer to the time but this year's display will also include the opening of the Tunnel of Light.

Crowds make their way slowly through the popular Tunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on

Crowds make their way slowly through the popular Tunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on (photo: Denise Bradley) - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “The Christmas Switch On is a really important event in the council’s calendar – for residents, businesses and everyone who enjoys what our amazing city has to offer.

“Like all other councils across the country, the city council is having to make some tough choices on what it can afford to deliver because of the huge impact that inflation is having on our budget – and with no sign of significant financial support coming from government to ease the pressure.

Festive fun and entertainment for the crowds outside City Hall for the switch on of the 2018 Christmas Lights

Festive fun and entertainment for the crowds outside City Hall for the switch on of the 2018 Christmas Lights. Photo : Steve Adams

“And with the cost-of-living crisis affecting so many people, we wanted to provide a free family-friendly event that all our residents and visitors can be part of.”

The city council works with Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) to bring the event to life.

Stefan Gurney, managing director of Norwich BID, said: “Norwich BID is proud to deliver the Christmas Lights and once again the business community has funded the installation of the Tunnel of Light for the city.

Father Christmas and The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Ron Borrett switch on the city's Christmas lights.

Father Christmas and The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Ron Borrett switch on the city's Christmas lights. - Credit: EDP © 2000

“The businesses understand the cost-of-living crisis that families face, and this is an opportunity to put on a free event that provides a glimmer of light for residents and visitors to the city over Christmas.

“It is a tough and challenging time for businesses as the cost of business rises, so it’s great to put on events and lights to brighten up our festive period as part of our ‘Norwich, The City of Past and Presents’ campaign.”

But the council's Spooky City and Big Boom events will not go ahead this year due to the need to make savings and respond to the increasing financial pressure on council budgets.

