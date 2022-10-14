Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Big Boom fireworks display in Norwich city centre CANCELLED for 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:43 AM October 14, 2022
Updated: 10:51 AM October 14, 2022
The huge annual fireworks display which takes place in Norwich city centre has been cancelled.

The Big Boom last took place in November 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 events called off due to the Covid pandemic.

However, residents and city centre business owners were hopeful it would return this year.

But Norwich City Council has announced today that it will not go ahead and that the Spooky City Halloween celebrations are cancelled too.

Big Boom fireworks display at Norwich Castle from City Hall. Pictured are Jeff Appleton, Samuel Bix,

A family enjoying a previous year of the Big Boom fireworks. - Credit: Mark Bullimore/Mark Bullimore Ph

A statement said: "The council’s Spooky City and Big Boom events, which have previously taken place at this time of year, will not go ahead this year due to the need to make savings and respond to the increasing financial pressure on council budgets."

However, the Christmas light switch-on is going ahead in collaboration with Norwich BID, with the date just announced as Thursday, November 17 with more details to be confirmed. 

While the Big Boom is cancelled there are plenty of other displays taking place in and around Norwich, including a big one at The Hewett Academy on October 28 and 29. 

