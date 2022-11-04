Video
Revealed: The star turning on Norwich's Christmas lights this year
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019
A Britain's Got Talent star will turn the Christmas lights on in Norwich this year to start the festive season in style.
The festivities will take place outside City Hall on Thursday, November 17 and it is the first time it has gone ahead since 2019 due to the pandemic.
The free family-friendly event will begin at 5.45pm and Britain’s Got Talent star Linda John-Pierre will sing before switching on the lights at 7pm.
She is also starring as Fairy Fullobeans in this year's pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, at Norwich Theatre Royal.
She said: "I am super excited to add a touch of Christmas magic and sparkle as Fairy Fullobeans turns the lights on. I hope to see you all there!”
Ballerinas will be pirouetting from the stage, the City Hall balconies and even around the crowd, with Framtastics Gymnastics displaying their impressive skills too.
Enjoy live music from local band Austin Beats and look out for Dame Betty Barnum and her daughter Goldilocks - providing a sneak peek of the Maddermarket Theatre’s pantomime.
Father Christmas will also be making an appearance on stage at the switch-on.
Children can enjoy fairground rides on Gentleman’s Walk, which are individually priced, with food available from Norwich Market and pop-up vendors on Millennium Plain.
Clare Hubery, Norwich City Council’s event and culture manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to showcase local talent and support festive performances happening in the city."
This year’s switch-on aims to be the most accessible yet, with the introduction of a British Sign Language interpreter and an extended accessible area in front of the stage for wheelchair users and those with mobility issues, which can be booked in advance.
As well as this, a quieter area will be available in the motorbike park opposite City Hall for anyone who feels the need to have more space or with children in pushchairs.
This large area cannot be booked in advance so will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.
The Tunnel of Light in Hay Hill is also returning for the festive season from November 17 until January 5.