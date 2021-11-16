News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Visitors marvel as Tunnel of Light is switched on

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:15 PM November 16, 2021
Visitors cheered and looked on in delight as Norwich's Tunnel of Light was illuminated for the first time this year.

The Hayhill tunnel, which is made up of 57,000 LED lights and is thought to be one of the largest of its kind, was switched on at about 6pm on Tuesday with people queuing to take a walk through it.

It will remain in place until January 5, 2022, lighting up each evening.

The sparkling tunnel is run by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), and attracts thousands of visitors to the city every year.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), said: "We’re delighted to be bringing the Tunnel of Light back to Norwich this Christmas, with refreshed LED’s so it will shine even brighter.

"We know The Tunnel of Light is a much loved attraction and it will help create the feel of festive wonder in the city centre.

"We can’t wait to see people enjoy it once again."

