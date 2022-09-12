Jake Humphrey to bring podcast to life on Theatre Royal stage

Jake Humphrey will take over as chairman at Norwich City Community Sports Foundation. - Credit: Lord Lieutenants Office

Fans of Jake Humphrey's podcast will be able to experience it in a whole new way courtesy of a producing partnership with Norwich Theatre.

The theatre's strategy, which was released on Thursday, revealed that Mr Humphrey's High Performance podcast will be converted into a live show.

Its aim is to help people reach their highest potential and will premiere at the Theatre Royal early next year.

The High Performance podcast has millions of listeners across the globe invested in improving their mindset and finding their own version of high performance.

The well-known presenter grew up in Norwich and said: “Putting on this live, immersive version of the podcast came from the people who are listening to it.

"In order to get more from it people wanted to have a live experience.

“The podcast is great but actively being able to speak to people, see the whites of their eyes and share that passion is the natural next step.”

When the podcast first began during lockdown Mr Humphrey thought that high performance was about striving to be the best, sometimes failing and clawing back up again.

He said: “But really none of that means anything if it ultimately doesn’t make you happy.

“I have changed my mindset from being focussed on my goals to being focussed on being happy – it's about just wanting to be better, stronger, more thoughtful and kinder to yourself.

“And it’s important to remember that not all high achievers are happy.”

The stage show will be interactive with the chance to have questions answered.

Mr Humphrey said: “I believe every person in the country will benefit from seeing this show.

“I think Norwich Theatre Royal has moved the dial for the High Performance live show immeasurably.

“It’s been a great process and we don’t celebrate what we have enough in Norwich.”

Mr Humphrey added that the show debuting in Norwich was a "special moment".

He said: “Audiences have simply never seen anything like this before and there is a reason why thousands of people actively seek out our podcast each week – and the people in Norwich will be the first to see it.”

The show will open on Sunday February 5.